Are Corey and Evelin on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way married?











90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3 premiered tonight (August 29) and the viewers have a lot of questions about Corey Rathgener and Evelin Villegas’ relationship. Fans continue to wonder if the duo are married, especially after witnessing their whirlwind romance since season 1.

The latest installment sees Corey admit on camera that Evelin cheated on her when he was in Peru, as he assumed they had broken up.

Are Corey and Evelin married?

Corey and Evelin’s relationship has always turned heads, thanks to all the drama they’ve been involved in.

While the couple got engaged in the previous season, the viewers were well aware of the hiccups their relationship was facing, even though Corey claimed that things were going “pretty smooth” between them.

The duo announced that they were taking a break when Evelyn learned about Corey being involved with another woman.

A few months ago, rumors were rife that the couple had secretly gotten married. However, neither of them has confirmed the speculations or even addressed their marriage. Meanwhile, both Evelin and Corey have turned their Instagram settings to private.

Therefore, there is no evidence of their marriage and we will need to wait until the series progresses to see any sort of development in their relationship.

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that the couple owns a bar together in Evelin’s hometown.

What to expect from Season 3

The previous seasons saw Corey and Evelin navigate their relationship amid restrictions from the former’s family and commitment issues from the latter as he got involved in a cheating scandal.

However, it appears as if Evelin has forgiven Corey, and they are looking forward to a fresh start. She’s heard telling on the show that he has told her the “whole truth” and they could start new “without any secrets.”

Season 3 will follow them as they try to set up their cocktail bar post-COVID-19 induced restrictions. We are also set to see them work on their relationship in the process.

However, it remains to be seen if Evelin and Corey will have a happy ending.

Fans aren’t thrilled to have them back

It looks like the viewers have had enough of Evelin and Corey as their responses for the current season haven’t been too positive. A significant number of fans claimed that they didn’t want to see the couple on-screen again.

One tweeted: “Great, Corey and Evelyn”

Another added, “Ugh! We finally get rid of Angela and here comes a full season of miserable Evelyn and boring AF Corey”

“I think it’s time to give up on Corey and Evelyn! Let’s move on,” tweeted another.

