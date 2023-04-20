EXCLUSIVE: TOWIE’s Elma Pazar sat down with Reality Titbit to discuss where she stands with Diags. So, are Elma and Diags together or single after their whirlwind Thailand romance that first began in Chelmsford?

TOWIE fans are asking if Diags is now single after he dated Elma Pazar, who he has been friends with for years. She feared their friendship would be ruined if they continued to date but was convinced “they’d get married.”

The star – and her fellow cast members Chloe Brockett, Saffron Lempriere, Harry Derbridge, and Junaid Ahmed – sat down with Reality Titbit for an exclusive interview and unveiled the truth about if she and Diags are together.

*** Warning: TOWIE spoilers below ***

Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Are Elma and Diags together?

No, Elma and Diags are not together. She exclusively told Reality Titbit that they are “still friends” but revealed that there were certain hiccups in their romance that she couldn’t ignore and said:

I don’t know how to word it, I came to a realisation and a few things didn’t make sense. At the beginning of the series, I thought we were going to be married by the end. We’re reliving things that happened three months ago.

Elma and Diags appeared to be going on regular dates on TOWIE, but a clip for the upcoming episode shows her crying and having doubts about whether she wants to continue with their relationship.

‘I had to be honest with myself’

Elma revealed that she “had to be honest” with herself when it came to whether she wanted a relationship with Diags. Since she made her return to TOWIE, fans have been keeping their fingers crossed that things would work out.

Diags has reassured Elma that he is only spending time with her in Thailand, in the latest episode. When speaking to Reality Titbit, Elma jokily laughed and said that the show drama “got worse” abroad than in Chelmsford.

She also spoke of how supportive Chloe is as a friend, and said of her fellow cast member: “Chloe loves a lot, she gives a lot, rings you 100 times a day, and wants to make sure you’re okay.”

Credit: Reality Titbit

TOWIE: Elma and Diags’ timeline

The two sparked dating rumors when Elma joined the cast of TOWIE in 2022, for its 30th season. The two got on straight away and quickly became close, although they never confirmed an official relationship.

Then, paps caught the two kissing in Thailand. Elma and Diags were seen looking smitten on the beach as they shared a smooch and what looked like a romantic walk down the beach, hand in hand.

However, Elma has now confirmed that they are still friends, and therefore their relationship no longer stands. Diags appears to be single and has not shared any romantic snaps with anyone on social media recently.

The Only Way Is Essex airs Sunday at 9pm on ITVBE and ITVX.