Are Kalani and Asuelu from 90 Day Fiance still together in 2021?











90 Day Fiance stars Kalani Fagaata and Asuelu Pulaa’s relationship has suffered a few hiccups in the past few years and we aren’t new to it. However, after what unfolded at the Happily Ever After tell-all, viewers are wondering if Kalani and Asuelu are still together in 2021.

While Kalani already has two children, Asuelu’s mother, Lesina, and sister, Tammy, want her to carry their son’s child. However, Kalani and her sister Kolini were both against it, which made Asuelu’s family tell him to leave Kalani for another woman.

Update on Kalani and Asuelu’s marriage

The couple married in 2018 and share two children together. Even though the duo has managed to navigate their marriage by overcoming certain obstacles, it appears as though Asuelu’s mother and sister are determined to see them separated.

The latest tell-all ended with Lesina and Tammy exiting the sets after a verbal altercation broke between them, Kalani and the sister.

While the episode ended leaving fans hanging with regard to Asuelu and Kalani’s relationship, we can all but confirm that they are still together as of August 2021.

Today (August 22), Kalani took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures of her children. Asuelu is seen in one of the pictures carrying their children. Therefore, it’s safe to assume that the couple is still together despite ongoing issues with his family.

#90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFianceTellAll @TLC *Kalani&Asuelu-he needed to kick his mom&sister out. They both were disrespectful and needed to go. All he did was diffuse the situation. Tammi keep calling him a spoiled 👶🏼🤣 He keeps pressuring her to move2Samoa pic.twitter.com/iHcPENNamZ — 😎🆒️📴🌞🏖🚿 (@angel206) August 23, 2021

The couple is in a better place

Even though Asuelu’s family wants Kalani out of his life, he stood up for his wife and the couple seems to be in a better place now.

While working on their marriage and communication gap, Asuelu has taken up a job as a rideshare driver.

The couple is even looking to buy a house so they can move out of Kalani’s parents’ home, where they are currently residing.

They are also spending time together with their children. In July 2021, Kalani shared several pictures of a family’s trip to Disneyland and the couple seems happier than ever.

Fans diss Tammy and Lesina

On watching the latest tell-all, the viewers have taken to Twitter to slam Tammy and Lesina for pushing Kalani to have another baby against her will.

One tweeted: “Thank God, my mother and sister are nothing like Lesina and Tammy. I actually feel bad for Asuelu.”

Another wrote: “Whew! The negative energy Lesina and Tammy brought out.”

“How can anything be repaired when Tammy and Lesina’s idea of repair is “Asuelu and everyone else was wrong and we didn’t do anything,” wrote another on Twitter.

Thank God, my mother and sister are nothing like Lesina and Tammy. I actually feel bad for Asuelu. #90DayFiance — James Elton 🇦🇬🇺🇸 (@JamesElton92) August 23, 2021

Whew! The negative energy Lesina and Tammy brought out. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/52OketsuIT — thewordgallerybyL (@thewordgalleryL) August 23, 2021

