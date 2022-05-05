











The episode of The Kardashians that aired on Thursday, May 5th, saw Khloe revealing that she and Tristan had gotten back together. But, are they still involved with each other?

Khloe told the producers that she and Tristan were together again during the episode, which was filmed back in October 2021. The star also revealed that the basketball player was going to therapy.

Khloe further expressed that she was very hopeful about their future together.

SEE: Britney breaks silence with candid poem over feeling ‘numb’ and ‘escaping’

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson back together?

No, Khloe and Tristan are not back together in 2022.

As mentioned earlier, the two did briefly patch things up in October last year, when Khloe revealed it to the show’s producers. However, the pair parted ways again in January 2022 after a paternity test confirmed that Tristan was the father of personal trainer Maralee Nichols’ baby.

Following their split, a source close to the reality star told People Magazine: “People around her have never seen her so down and are so thankful she has her mother there who has barely left her side.”

SEE: Storage Wars cast prepare their bids as filming for the new season begins

Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Is Khloe single in 2022?

Yes, Khloe is very much single in 2022.

Just a few days before the premiere of The Kardashians, the 37-year-old arrived on the Jimmy Kimmel Show with her sisters and talked about her new single life.

When Jimmy asked Khloe about being single, the reality star replied: “I think its best to take a breather too. I think we don’t need to rush it. If something’s meant to be it will be.”

“I love being a good mom, lets’s just work and let’s just have a minute,” the star said talking about her dating life.

Fans react to the latest Kardashians episode

Here’s what fans thought of the new episode.

they really sat there and let Khloe say she had gotten back with Tristan just before the news of him having another child on the way broke #TheKardashians



pic.twitter.com/qW27bYyvM2 — MMBF (@MariaBrittof) May 5, 2022

so happy khloe and tristan are such good friends and co parents she deserves that #TheKardashians — emma (@kourtfilms) May 5, 2022

Its funny watching Khloe talk about being back with Tristan & his “effort”….then he goes and has another baby on her 😩🥴 — B (@ThatGirl_B) May 5, 2022

Tristan and Khloe…. Egg-zausting! Their energy is very strange — StephLova (@StephThames1127) May 1, 2022

So funny I've never heard the Kardashians talk about how much they loved Tristan for Khloe but the way they speak about the other bfs and (now ex's) when they met. So happy for Kim and Kanye, happy for Kourtney and Travis, Kris and Corey 😩 — Sherri (@sheritzy) May 1, 2022

YO! MTV Raps | Official Trailer | Paramount+ BridTV 9822 YO! MTV Raps | Official Trailer | Paramount+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/y8MeR7W1BOM/hqdefault.jpg 1005490 1005490 center 22403

WATCH HULU’S THE KARDASHIANS ON THURSDAYS AT 3/2C AM.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK