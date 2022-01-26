









Vanderpump Rules fans will all know by now that Lala Kent and ex-fiance Randall Emmett went their separate ways not long ago. They waved goodbye to their relationship in October, after a turbulent 4-year relationship.

Lala recently opened up about the break-up and during the Vanderpump Rules reunion, said she was “disgusted” by his behaviour amid cheating rumours.

Four months after the break-up fans want to know if Lala and Randall are back together. Reality Titbit did some digging and we have all the details.

Are Lala and Randall back together?

Lala recently opened up to People magazine about the break-up and let the audience know that she and Randall have remained broken up and don’t plan on getting back together.

However, she admitted that due to them sharing a child they are still in contact, but the communication remains minimal.

Lala shared with People that they have a “little bit of a schedule” when it comes to arranging to visit and taking care of their child, Ocean. When asked, Lala said,

I have her the majority of the time and there is little communication between the two of us. Lala Kent – People

Lala and Randall’s public break-up

Social media platforms blew up last October when the news exposed pictures of her at the time fiance, Randall, with two women in Nashville.

Lala addressed the rumours in her podcast, Give Them Lala, where she confirmed that the couple had officially broken up but didn’t give specific details as to why. Lala said,

I want to acknowledge that I’m sure everyone knows what is going on between Randall and myself and just in my personal life, there will be a time where I feel comfortable enough to open up and share. Today is definitely not that day. It’s been a lot, I’m going through a lot and at this point in time, I just want to protect my child. Lala Kent – Give Them Lala

Lala is “enjoying the freedom” since the split

Since the split, Lala said she is enjoying life as a single mom. During an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Lala opened up about how much she was embracing the new-found freedom.

She said:

Freedom is a really amazing thing. I don’t think people realize you fall into a pattern of just life, and you get comfortable, and you don’t even realize that like things aren’t working until you decide or you’re forced to switch things up and you’re like, ‘Holy s***, this life is just absolutely amazing.’ Lala Kent – Not Skinny But Not Fat

