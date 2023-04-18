Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle from Rock The Block have fans asking if they are a couple. Well, they’ve certainly rocked the block by fuelling relationship rumors, so let’s see if they are partners or not.

As the HGTV competition gets well underway, Michel and Anthony are working as a team to win over the judges. With a bond strong enough to impress, many are now questioning whether they are a couple.

Rock The Block brings several duos to the forefront, allowing them to showcase their talents by completely renovating a home. They are all talented designers and construction workers who already star on HGTV.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Are Michel and Anthony from Rock The Block a couple?

No, Michel and Anthony from Rock The Block are not a couple. They have never confirmed or addressed relationship rumors and appear to simply be good friends who work well together.

They appear on HGTV’s Luxe For Less together, which has heightened rumors that they are partners, but this is simply not the case. Speculation has been circulating since they won Rock The Block season 2023.

The two experts first worked together on Luxe For Less and have remained close friends since. They do refer to each other as being partners in the same team but they are referring to working closely together.

Anthony Elle doesn’t have a partner

Both Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle are not in a relationship with anyone. Michel speaks highly of Anthony, who is one of three members of his Luxe for Less design team, and said after filming in 2022:

Easily 3 of my fav humans. Oh yeah, we’ve officially wrapped season one of Luxe4Less for @hgtv! Thank you, @lauragreenborn, @kaistudio7, and @anthonyelle, for being the best on and off-screen partners ever.

Anthony referred to Michel as a “wonderful friend” in a tribute post to him in 2021! The two speak very highly of each other and now share the exciting memory of being crowned the Rock The Block 2023 winners.

Fans react to Michel and Anthony’s bond

One fan wrote: “I just love the chemistry, enjoy so very much! So dynamic in their profession.”

Another penned: “I just love the way you two interact!!! It feels so familiar and natural.”

“I literally screamed and cheered when it was revealed you guys won…I was totally shocked but elated. Representation matters! Seeing 2 teams of color win Rock The Block is inspiring! Plus you and Anthony’s chemistry is 😍,” said a fan.

WATCH LUXE FOR LESS ON HGTV EVERY MONDAY AT 9/8C