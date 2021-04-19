Are Mike Holmes and Alison Victoria dating? Truth about Battle On The Beach pair!











Since Mike Holmes and Alison Victoria teamed up for Rock The Block, fans are starting to think they could be dating. Are the rumors true?

They were one of several teams who renovated homes on Rock The Block season 2, in a bid to get the highest property appraisal value.

Both Mike and Alison have hosted property shows on HGTV, but this appears to be the first time they were on-screen together.

So, are Mike Holmes and Alison Victoria actually dating? What are fans saying about the pair? Let’s explore the rumors…

Who are Mike and Alison?

Allison is an interior designer and the host of Windy City Rehab. She was born and bred in Chicago.

She rose to fame after appearing on HGTV series Kitchen Crashers where she met and worked with Donovan Eckhardt for the first time.

Alison achieved a lot since her first TV appearance – from landing her own series to opening business consulting firm Alison Victoria Interiors.

Mike, on the other hand, is the man behind Holmes on Homes, where he rescues homeowners from renovations gone wrong.

Overall, the 57-year-old is a Canadian builder and contractor, businessman, investor, television host, and philanthropist.

The father-of-three learned his craft from his own dad, who started teaching him construction work when he was six years old.

Are Mike and Alison dating?

No

Mike and Alison’s close friendship may have been mistaken for them potentially dating, but they really are just friends.

They first met when they teamed up for Rock The Block, which later led to a good friendship – and Alison reportedly said he is the “ying to her yang”.

As reported by The List, Mike has revealed that he would like Alison to design his home, and described her passion as “incredible”.

Neither of them have ever mentioned that they are dating, and have only referred to each other as friends.

Alison and Mike: Are either of them married?

Yes, they are both married

Alison has been married to insurance agency owner Luke Harding for several years, having exchanged vows with him in 2013.

She met him online in 2011, before dating him for some time.

Mike refers to Anna Zappia as his wife, who he has been with since the 1990s, and is thought to have helped him rebuild his career.

He was previously married to his childhood sweetheart Alexandra Lorex when he was 19 years old, in 1982, who he has three children with.

Mike and Alexandra split in the early ’90s after the economic recession affected his business, before later meeting Anna.

