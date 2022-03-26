Are Put A Ring On It's Hollywood and Ashley still together? 2022 update













Who remembers the infamous couple from season 1 of Put A Ring On It, Hollywood and Ashley? The couple had a tumultuous journey to say the least but the pair ended up getting engaged not once, but twice.

Fans have been wondering what actually happened to the couple and if they are still together or not? It seems as though the pair have called it quits and Reality Titbit are here to explain the gossip as well as introduce you to Hollywood’s new girlfriend, Kelci.

Hollywood and Ashely. Picture: Ashley and Hollywood Address Their Biggest Issue | Put A Ring On It | Oprah Winfrey Network

Hollywood appears to have a new girlfriend

Although there has been no official break up announcing, by taking one look at Hollywoods instagram, its clear to see he has moved on from Ashley and appears very happy and loved up with his new bae.

His new girlfriend, Kelci Marie, has been plastered all over the reality TV star’s Instagram, and she seems a very successful women. Her Instagram describes her as a professional makeup artist and even mentions that she owns her own business and beauty brand.

The couple appear very close and Hollywood posted a video of the pair at a fair recently with an adorable caption which partially read:

To my lil crush, I love hanging out with you. It be the best times and with you its not always about s*x, I feel with you the best intimacy is when we just lay in bed next to each other and laugh at the stupidest things, and hold each other. Hollywood, Instagram

It seems he is also done with his last relationship as he also took the time in the caption t =o have what appeared as a slight dig at Ashley, saying:

I love laughing with you, especially when we laugh at how stupid our last relationships were. Hollywood, Instagram

Is Ashley dating anyone new?

We know that Hollywood has moved on but fans want to know if Ashley also has?

From what we can see on her instagram it looks like Ashley is single and loving it. Her feed is full of smiles and positivity as she works on herself.

The reality TV star has been working on herself including her metal health and psychical she;f and she has no problem showing off her slender physique online with positive captions, one said:

People want to limit you because of THEIR limits. Don’t let them, start that business, buy that house, go to school, whatever your heart desire. DO IT. Ashley, Instagram,

Where and when to watch the new season of Put A Ring On It

Put A Ring On It Season 3 debuts on 25 March 2022 at 9/8c on OWN, Oprah Winfrey Network. Audiences can also stream, the episodes each week from the OWN App or Discovery+.

The programme has been described as,

The series challenges couples to date other people to test if they are ready for marriage. The season finale finds each couple either putting a ring on it and heading to the altar, or going their separate ways.

Relationship expert Dr. Nicole LaBeach coaches the couples through the nine-week experience and offers advice.