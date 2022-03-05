Are Love Is Blind stars Shayne and Shaina together in 2022?













Love Is Blind Season 2 featured a heartbreaking love triangle between cast members Shayne Jansen, Shaina Hurley and Natalie Lee. Are Shayne and Shaina together in 2022?

As the reunion special aired, numerous incidents from the season surfaced. Consulting manager Natalie’s love story with real estate agent Shayne was one of the season’s highlights. But, things weren’t so simple after all.

Fans watched Shayne in a dilemma and unable to pick between Shaina, who’s a hairstylist, and Natalie.

Are Love Is Blind stars Shayne and Shaina together?

Natalie and Shayne’s relationship didn’t go down well this season and the two ended up parting ways for good.

However, despite the chemistry between Shayne and Shaina, the pair did not get together after the show either.

In his latest Instagram post dedicated to Natalie, Shayne revealed that he and Shaina are not dating.

The Love Is Blind star wrote: “To put some other rumours to rest, Shaina and I are cordial and have hung out in group gatherings with the cast (with Natalie), but we have never had nor will ever have a romantic relationship. I wish her all the best.”

What happened between Shayne and Natalie?

While their relationship was already rocky, things began going further downhill for Shayne and Natalie after Shaina entered the picture.

Shayne finally picked Natalie to marry out of the two, but their wedding was nothing short of a disaster. The consulting manager refused to marry Shayne owing to a big fight they had the night before.

Natalie later told PEOPLE that she and Shayne gave another shot to their relationship after the failed wedding.

“A week after our wedding, we started dating again. Maybe it’s not dating — we continued our engagement again. We were together for several months,” the star revealed.

“I think at the end of it, we realized that we’re very different people with different needs and wants that we can’t fulfil for one another,” Natalie said. “We did take a break in communication after that, just to get into a better place.”

Shayne also posted a sweet message for Natalie on his Instagram recently, despite the two being broken up.

Sharing various goofy pictures with his former fiance, Shayne wrote: “Natalie Mina Lee. Where do I start? This journey with you will be something I’ll never forget. It was easily the best time of my life and I would do it all over again knowing I get to spend more time with you.”

Addressing his actions on the show, Shayne wrote: “As a man watching our story over again I’m remorseful for my actions and all I can do is learn from them to be a better man.”

Fans react to the Love Is Blind reunion

Fans had some hilarious things to say after watching Love Is Blind season 2.

Shaina at home watching Shayne and Natalie’s ceremony like #loveisblind2 #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/rzK9sQaH3V — Lifetime Supply of Pens (@Blurgenheimer) February 26, 2022

Shayne holding back the will to clock Shake in the face every time he speaks on the love is blind reunion #loveisblind #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/gmMeCypbzB — mo (@queensflame) March 4, 2022

shaina on her way to shayne after finding out natalie said no to marrying him #loveisblind2 #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/owrc5dmcIP — may we meet again (@badbradfordboyz) February 25, 2022

Shayne when nick and vanessa asked him if he saw shaina after the show #LOVEISBLINDreunion #loveisblind pic.twitter.com/VYeVIsk8Nd — claytons giant blue coat (@BachYouLater) March 4, 2022

Patiently waiting for shayne and shaina to say they hooked up/are together in the reunion ep #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/6FmEBxBgru — *Layter* (@1Layx1) February 25, 2022

