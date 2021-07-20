Are Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj still married? ‘Darcey & Stacey’ Season 2 teases drama!











TLC’s Darcey and Stacey is returning with a new season and it seems to have a lot of drama in store for its viewers. The personal life of the twins has always interested fans and now they are curious to know if Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj are still married.

Perhaps, the viewers wouldn’t have been so concerned about Stacey’s marriage, had her husband not admitted to cheating on her with Shanti Zhora, which we saw in the last season.

(TLC)

What is the status of their marriage?

Although rumors were rife that the two’s relationship was nearing its end, the trailer for Season 2 shows the couple discussing fertility and pregnancy.

Furthermore, in a recent interview Stacey herself spoke about her marriage to Florian and revealed that they are still married and going strong. “Florian and I are really enjoying married life. It’s been a whirlwind,” she noted.

The reality star also said that they got married during the pandemic and it wasn’t her “dream wedding”. But, she’s glad they said their vows and are by each other in this beautiful journey.

Florian wants to have kids with Stacey and Georgi reaches out to Jesse?! It's all about to go down on the season premiere of #DarceyAndStacey, TOMORROW at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/VjnALyqmzp — TLC Network (@TLC) July 19, 2021

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Does Karlie Redd have a boyfriend in 2021?

The couple is trying hard for a baby

The preview for the latest season sees Stacey and Florian indulged in an intense discussion regarding her getting pregnant.

Giving a glimpse of what’s in store for the viewers, she told in the same interview, “This season you’ll really get to see his sensitive side, his protective side, our fertility journey, why he feels the way he feels about it.”

She’s already a mother of two children and has been trying to have a biological child with Florian. As they aren’t able to conceive a child of their own, the couple decides to seek medical help.

However, we need to wait and watch if Stacey and her husband will be able expand their family.

90 Day Fiance: What surgery did Natalie have?

What to expect from Season 2!

The upcoming season will follow the twins’ glamorous life while taking a deeper dive into their personal lives.

The viewers will also get to witness their physical transformation in the past year. “A breast reduction, a Barbie nose and a lip lift” are a few to name.

From a sage ritual to purify and honor their hair extensions to drama that unfolds between the two sisters and their partners, the latest installment runs high on entertainment.

Darcey and Stacey airs on Mondays at 8 pm ET.

My Unorthodox Life | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 3425 My Unorthodox Life | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/6a553JOZq-4/hqdefault.jpg 825231 825231 center 22403