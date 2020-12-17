Are You the One season 3 cast: Where are the couples in 2020?











Viewers at home are wondering where the cast of Are You the One season 3 is in 2020.

Over the last few years, several hit reality dating series have aired on our screens. From Love Island to The Bachelorette and Netflix’s big portfolio of dating shows, the choice is growing every single year.

MTV has also aired a number of great dating series with Are You the One currently in the social media spotlight as viewers wonder where the cast of the show is now.

For instance, which couples from season 3 of Are You the One are still together?

Are You the One season 3, MTV

Are You The One: Season 3

The reality dating series, which originally aired on MTV, follows singletons who are trying to find love.

A matching algorithm sets up each couple and from there each contestant has to figure out who they’ve been paired up with in a bid to win a money prize.

The third series of the Are You the One aired between September and November 2015.

The first two seasons of the MTV show landed on Netflix on December 1st 2020, while season 3 is available on CBS All Access and Amazon Prime Video.

Are You The One Season 3 Cast: Where are they now?

Let’s find out where some of the couples are after the show and whether they stayed together. Note that this article doesn’t include all contestants from season 3.

Chuck and Britni

Chuck and Britni were seen as one of the most stable couples on season 3 of Are You the One.

They moved to Hawaii after filming the MTV series but the two called it quits in 2018. Brad first broke the news on Twitter, while Britni explained on the Challenge Mania podcast:

“We’ve recently come to an agreement that it would be best for both of us kind of focus on our own personal lives.”

You can find what they’re up to these days on Instagram @chuckalodon and @mtv_britinicol.

Hannah and Zak

Hannah and Zak were another fan-favourite pair on the series.

Despite being a non-match couple, they found love and dated for several years after their appearances on Are You the One.

Sadly, the two are no longer together which Hannah confirmed in an Instagram comment in 2018.

By the looks of her Instagram profile, Hannah is single in 2020.

As for Zak, he lives a lavish lifestyle as a social media personality and is in a relationship with Instagram model Chloe Rogers.

Kiki and Devin

Kiki and Devin were also a no-match couple but that didn’t stop them from pairing up. But they are no longer dating as they broke up.

Devin and co-star Rashida Beach then returned for the Are You The One?: Second Chances and finished in first place earning themselves $170,000.

You can follow Devin on Instagram @mtv_devin who is currently starring on The Challenge: Double Agents.

Kiki’s profile is currently private.

Alec and Amanda

There was some hope for Alec and Amanda to start dating but the two didn’t found love outside of the show.

“We exchanged some texts, but the reality of it is, distance is one hell of a bitch,” Alec previously told MTV.

If you want to find where they are in 2020, you can follow Alec @alecgonzz12 and Amanda under the handle @mtv_amanda on Instagram.

Connor and Chelsey

On week 5 of the show, Connor and Chelsey were paired up as a perfect couple thanks to the Truth Booth.

Unfortunately, the two didn’t last too long and are not together in 2020.

You can follow Connor on Instagram from the link below, but you will need to send Chelsey a request as her Insta profile is private at the time of writing.

