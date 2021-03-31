The Voice: What is Ariana Grande's salary? Nick Jonas replaced by singer!











Ariana Grande has taken a seat on The Voice, replacing former judge Nick Jonas. We looked into the salary for her new role…

The US-based version of the singing contest is well underway, and it won’t be long before the next season hits our screeens.

It has recently been confirmed that Nick Jonas won’t be joining fellow judges Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend for the 21st series.

Instead, Ariana Grande is stepping in to replace him. So, what is the singer and new judge’s salary expected to be?

Why is Nick Jonas leaving The Voice?

At the time of writing, Nick has not revealed why he is leaving

The judge previously exited the show in summer 2020, with singer Gwen Stefani later taking his seat on the judging panel.

He then returned, following several fan’s wishes for him to make a comeback. And now, Nick is leaving again after season 20.

Some reports state that Nick’s departure is possibly linked to Gwen, as she has left and returned to the singing contest’s panel several times.

Congrats @ArianaGrande! You’re going to kill it next season! Welcome to the family 😎 https://t.co/OSkQTGBueK — NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas) March 30, 2021

Ariana Grande joins The Voice judging panel

Ariana’s surprise announcement, which was publicly revealed on March 30th, certainly seems to have made fans happy.

Many viewers claimed they would go on the show just to meet Ariana, and shared throwbacks to old, iconic auditions.

Some have guessed she could become the new Simon Cowell, in a shock twist, while others think her and Blake will get along really well.

Ariana Grande will be replacing Nick Jonas on The Voice next season. No word if Jonas is leaving on his own term, or if producers told him "Thank U, Next". #ArianaGrande #TheVoice #NickJonas — Patric Ciervo (@Ppciervo) March 31, 2021

someone audition with me for the voice so i can see miss ariana grande thank you i’ll make you a cake <3 #ArianaGrande #thevoice — fatima rosales🐞 (@fatimaarosales) March 31, 2021

when ariana goes on #TheVoice and does a whole 360 and becomes simon cowell >>>>> — andrew 💫 (@andrewgng) March 31, 2021

Ariana Grande: The Voice salary

It is likely to be at least $14 million

This is considering Ariana has a net worth of $150 million, and that the highest paid salary is $14 million on The Voice.

However, it has not been confirmed how much the singer will actually be making on the judging panel next season.

She has a higher net worth than each of the judges, so it is possible that she could receive a much more significant pay packet.

Here’s how much the other judges make per season:

Kelly Clarkson – $14 million

Blake Shelton – at least $13 million

John Legend – between $13-14 million

Nick Jonas – Around $10 million

