In 90 Day Fiancé’s latest episode, the world met Ariela and Biniyam’s baby – so what’s the baby’s name?

It’s been almost a year since Ariela Weinberg gave birth and the latest episode of the TLC series revealed the last moments of Ariela’s pregnancy journey.

Ariela also took to her Instagram page to share adorable pictures with her son for the very first time.

So, what is the name of Ariela and Biniyam’s baby?

Who are Ariela and Biniyam?

Ariela and Biniyam are currently starring on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Ariela is 28 years old and comes from New Jersey, while Biniyam is from Ethiopia. Following her divorce from ex-husband Leandro, Ariela set out on a journey in 2019 when she met Biniyam while travelling in Ethiopia.

When she found out that she was pregnant, Ariela stayed in Ethiopia to give birth to her son – a moment which was documented on the TLC show’s latest episode (October 18th).

Since their first appearances, Ariela has amassed 42k followers on Instagram, while Biniyam’s follower count rose to 37k fans.

What is Ariela and Biniyam’s baby’s name?

Ariela and Biniyam’s baby’s name is Aviel.

On October 18th, the 90 Day Fiancé star shared a series of snaps with her son and revealed that his nickname is Avi.

“Our little Avi guy! Your laugh is the best music I have ever heard. I’m addicted to your cuddles,” Ariela wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you Avi for bringing us new life! Everyone who meets you loves you.

“He is our amazing and sweet Aviel Biniyam Shibre. Thank g_d for you, yene fikir! You are our everything!”

In an interview with US Magazine, Ariela revealed that Aviel is a Hebrew name and she explained why she chose exactly this name for her son. She said:

[We] felt that a baby with such a unique story like our own needed more of a unique name. … Ultimately I chose Aviel because it is a Hebrew name and because of the meaning is ‘God is my father,’ and we both liked that. I also adored the nickname Avi.

Ariela and Biniyam on Instagram

As fans continue watching Ariela and Biniyam’s journey on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, many want to know if the couple is still together.

If we judge by the looks of their social media profiles, they are still in a relationship and cherish every moment spent with Avi.

Biniyam often shares pictures with Ariela, so there should be a lot more family posts on Instagram now that the world has met their baby.

