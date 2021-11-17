Does I'm A Celeb's Arlene Phillips have a husband, has she been married?











It’s officially that time of year – I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is back on November 21st, 2021. The celebrity cast has been announced and some huge names including Frankie Bridge, Naughty Boy, Richard Madeley and David Ginola are ready to enter the I’m A Celeb camp this year.

Arlene Phillips is also a celebrity ready to take on the challenge of the BushTucker trials, living in a Welsh castle on rations and entering challenges to win her teammates food. So, let’s find out more about Arlene, including her husband, family and more.

Who is Arlene?

When it comes to the world of dance, Arlene Phillips is basically then Queen. Arlene is a choreographer and a former judge on BBC show Strictly Come Dancing.

She was born in Lancashire, England on May 22nd, 1943 and moved to London as a teenager.

Arlene is recognised internationally for directing and choreographing West End and Broadway musicals.

In 2021, she was made a Dame and honoured as DBE in 2021 for “her services to dance and charity“.

During her intro clip for I’m A Celeb, Arlene said if people in the camp don’t clean up, the “Dame bit” might come out of her – so her campmates best watch out!

Does Arlene Phillips have a husband?

No, Arlene Phillips isn’t married. However, she’s got a long-term partner.

She and her partner, Angus Ion, have been together since 1985 and they have one daughter together. Angus is around 60 years old.

Arlene was married once before, to fashion designer Danny Noble. The pair tied the knot when she was 27 and he was 18 years old as per The Sun.

Meet the rest of Arlene’s family

Arlene has happily been in a relationship with Angus for over 35 years in 2021.

She has two daughters, Alana Stewart, from her first marriage, and Abigail Phillips with Angus. Arlene is also a grandmother to Lila Primrose and Emme Bow, her eldest daughter’s children.

During the 2021 trailer, Arlene said: “I can’t say I want to go, let’s be honest here. But now I’ve got grandchildren and they are so fearless, I think ‘why not?’ Why can’t I be and grandmother and show that I’m fearless, too?“

