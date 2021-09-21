Who is racer chick Armani on Street Outlaws Gone Girl?











Newbie Armani Johnson is hitting the racing track for new season Street Outlaws: Gone Girl, and we’ve got the lowdown on who she is.

Joining a line-up of other female racers, such as Lizzy Musi and Sarah Roach, cameras will capture her in the driver’s seat on the series.

The Discovery+ show sees the fastest female drivers from around the country go head-to-head in Las Vegas for some crazy races.

Since it began airing, many are wondering who Armani is, along with what her background and racing career has been like so far.

Who is Armani Johnson?

Armani is a reality star and female racer from Los Angeles.

She is thought to be driving Royalty Exotic Cars on Street Outlaws: Gone Girl, and recently joined the cast for the new season.

The new Discovery star revealed to her co-stars that she had not raced in her car – a purple McLaren – but wanted to be part of it all.

Armani added that she has wanted to be a racer for so long, with the other girls encouraging her she would get a shot.

She is one of the fastest women races across America.

How old is Armani Johnson?

Armani is thought to be around 25 to 35 years old.

Although unconfirmed, she appears to look of a similar age to her fellow cast members. Lizzy Musi, for example, is currently 29.

As she is still learning how to race, it is possible that she may be younger than her co-stars, as they appear to have more experience than her.

Street Outlaws Gone Girl: Armani’s career

Thought to have racing in her blood, it is possible that the newbie has racing in her blood, as she has always wanted to do the sport.

She was recently seen learning the ropes while in Lizzy’s car, and now aims to “just come out on top” for races.

Armani said that it feels like a sisterhood “that you never had”.

She told the camera:

Being on this team with only women feels empowering. It’s like the ultimate villains are coming out, racing, beating guys’ ass.

