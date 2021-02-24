We found Ashley Cain's girlfriend Safiyya on Instagram: Baby Azaylia updates!











Ashley Cain and his girlfriend Safiyya have been rocked by the news that their daughter’s leukaemia has returned.

The former footballer and reality star’s daughter, Azaylia Diamond, was born in August 2020. It is the first child of Ashley Cain and his girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee.

Ashley has been sharing updates on Azaylia’s health with his 710k Instagram followers, as has Safiyya.

So, what is Safiyya Vorajee’s Instagram?

Who is Safiyya Vorajee?

Ashley Cain is currently dating Safiyya Vorajee.

She is an aesthetic practitioner and registered nurse who runs Mz PRETTY Cosmetics. You can check out Safiyya’s work on Instagram @mzpretty_cosmetics.

Prior to her work as an aesthetic practitioner, Safiyya was working as a hairdresser and colourist. Her hair Instagram bio describes her as a “Master colour technician.” Check out her profile @hxbsafiyya.

Ashley Cain and Safiyya

Ashley and Safiyya are very public with their relationship on Instagram.

They have been together since at least 2017. Safiyya posted an Instagram from her New Years Eve in 2017, where she rung in the year with her family and Ashley.

Ashley Cain had appeared on Ex on the Beach the year before.

Ashley Cain’s girlfriend on Instagram

We found Ashley Cain’s girlfriend Safiyya on Instagram under the handle @miss_safiyya_.

As of publication date, Safiyya has over 127,000 followers on Instagram.

