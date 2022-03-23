At 22 Justin Bryant owns two luxury home and earns 15K+ per episode













Justin Bryant is one of the youngest storage unit boys on the hit A&E show, Storage Wars and has risen to TV stardom since his debut during season 11.

Bryant, being only 22 years old, is known on the show as ‘The Rookie” however he still managed to get through to the producers and bag himself a professional position on the show so he is clearly doing something right!

After seeing many of his successors buys and sells on the show, fams want to know how much Justin is worth, so keep reading to find out.

RELATED: Barry Weiss left Storage Wars to become a “professional slacker”

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel | Official Teaser | HBO BridTV 9100 Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel | Official Teaser | HBO https://i.ytimg.com/vi/N7nmHDJN_8k/hqdefault.jpg 977445 977445 center 22403

Justin Bryant. Picture: Storage Wars: The New Guy (Season 11) | A&E

Justin Bryant’s Net Worth

Unfortunately, his net worth is yet to be disclosed, however, it is almost certain that he will be raking in a lot from the show through his tactful and discreet buying techniques.

It’s been announced that the average cast member earns anywhere between $15 to $20 thousand per episode so it’s safe to say that Bryant will be earning around the same, if not more.

The fact that he has also managed to buy not only himself but his mom, a luxury home says it all too. Bryant is still very young and has just started his career so it’s safe to say he’s healed the direction for a bright future.

Justin’s successful career so far

Despite just starting out, Bryant has quickly picked up the challenge of buying and selling units and has become a professional already and is the second youngest buyer on the show.

He has been on the programme now for three seasons, and during his time he has developed a fascination with the series and has developed his interest in buying and trading storage units.

Storage Wars is his first major career endeavour and at just 22 he works incredibly hard on the show and has even managed to employ and help out his brother.

Justin is dedicated to his family

Not only has he brought a luxury home for himself and his mother, but due to his responsible outlook the money management from such a young age, he has also managed to employ his brother.

Justin is extremely dedicated to his family and prides himself on putting them first and making sure their needs are met before he focuses on anyone else’s.

WATCH STORAGE WARS ON A&E ON TUESDAYS AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK