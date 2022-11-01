









August Alsina is setting aside the high notes and showing his personality on VH1 show The Surreal Life. It is the first time the show has aired since it was taken off air in 2006, and fans are wondering what August’s net worth is.

Similarly to Big Brother but in a whole new location, the show records a group of celebrities like Stormy Daniels and CJ Perry as they live together in Glen Campbell’s former mansion in the Hollywood Hills for two weeks.

As a result of watching August’s personality unfold every Monday night, viewers are asking how much the singer is worth. From top hits like I Luv This S**t featuring Trinidad James to his track with Nicki Minaj, No Love, he made it big.

August Alsina’s net worth

August is worth $4 million, Celebrity Net Worth reports. The 30-year-old singer-songwriter began his career by uploading his own singing videos to YouTube in 2007 – and the rest is history!

He released his first official mixtape in 2012, and then released a single and a second mixtape in 2013. Alsina then signed with Def Jam records and released his first EP in August 2013.

The EP involved three popular singles and led to the recording of his first studio album, Testimony, in 2014, which reached number two on the Billboard 200 chart and number one on the US R&B and US R&B/Hip-Hop charts!

He released some serious high-hitters

Remember when August featured on that track with Nicki Minaj, No Love? That was one of his platinum-selling singles alongside I Luv This S**t with Trinidad James, which reached number four on the US R&B chart.

His second studio album, This Thing Called Life in 2015, reached number two on both the US R&B and US R&B/Hip-Hop charts and number 14 on the Billboard 200. But those aren’t the only hits made by August.

August’s other popular singles include Ghetto featuring Richie Home Quan, and Numb, featuring B.o.B and Yo Gotti. And when “Testimony” was released in April 2014, it received positive reviews and sold 67,000 in its first week!

Get to know singer August

A sibling of five, August Anthony Alsina Jr. was born on September 3, 1992, in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was inspired to become a performer after seeing Lauryn Hill in Sister Act 2, when he uploaded videos to YouTube at the age of 14.

His mother Sheila moved the family to Houston, Texas, in 2005, before his father died August Alsina Sr died in December that year. Alsina returned to New Orleans when he reached the young age of 16.

After his older brother Melvin was murdered in 2010, August decided to move to Atlanta. Alsina embarked on the Testimony Live tour four years later and opened for Usher on “The UR Experience Tour.”

