Autumnwatch returns to the BBC this October, with Iolo Williams, Gillian Burke, Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan back broadcasting daily from the Cairngorms National Park.

And while things are heart-warming and wholesome as expected, the show took an emotional turn as they paid tribute to a well-respected cameraman who passed away two weeks prior to the broadcast.

At the end of the second episode of Autumnwatch on Wednesday, October 30th, a tribute was made to Andy Jackson. Here’s everything you need to know about Andy.

Who was Andy Jackson?

Andy was a underwater wildlife photographer from York, who had been working in the industry since 2004.

He was born on May 27th, 1959 and died on October 14th, 2019, meaning he was just 60-years-old when he passed away.

After graduating with a degree in civil engineering from Sheffield University, Andy switched paths to pursue his passion for nature and wildlife.

Since 2011, Andy had been working for SubSeaTV, a company he founded with writer Jackie Daly, who was also his wife. SubSeaTV states: “Our vision is to create story-driven wildlife, shipwreck and underwater films.”

Andy Jackson: Career

It wasn’t long after Andy became involved in the underwater photography and film-making industry that he made a name for himself. He worked with the BBC on some of their biggest nature documentaries, including the smash-hit Blue Planet II last year.

In 2015, Andy was the winner of the British Wildlife Photography Awards for his wildlife video. It won in the 90-second film category.

Andy was also a respected member of the International Association of Wildlife Film-Makers.

One Autumnwatch viewer Tweeted that he was “such a stunningly good underwater photographer.”

Andy Jackson: Tribute

As of yet, the cause of Andy’s death is unknown.

In a tribute written by Sara Nason for Sea Change, she described his death as “unexplained.”

Sea Change also released a tribute video on Vimeo, called ‘In memory of Andy Jackson.’ You can watch the tribute here.

Our thoughts and feelings go out to the Jackson family and all those who knew the talented film-maker.

