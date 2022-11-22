Bachelor In Paradise: Are Brandon Jones And Serene Russell still together?











Bachelor In Paradise came back with a new season and one couple that caught the attention of everyone was Brandon Jones and Seren Russell, but are the couple still together?

The show has been going on for several years and every time we get a couple that the fans could not get enough of. Things were no different this Season.

People fell in love with the chemistry that was shared between Brandon and Serene, which is also the reason many are curious to find out what happened to the couple.

NOTE: This article contains spoilers for Bachelor In Paradise

A look at Brandon Jones and Serene Russell’s journey

Brandon and Serene seemed to hit it off immediately and it became harder for the pair to take their eyes off of each other.

Seeing this, it did not shock people that they chose each other every time during the rose ceremony. They were the perfect example of love at first sight and how trust can build up a relationship.

Time and again there had been a couple of challenges that were thrown upon the couple that might have had some fans wondering what would happen next.

However, their love for each other seemed to conquer it all as they chose each other every time.

Are they still together?

You would be happy to know that Brandon and Serene are still together. In fact, Serene also has their picture pinned on her Instagram.

At the end of the show, the pair do get engaged. This is not so much of a shocker as the pair did not hesitate to tell each other that they loved one another.

While the show did tease that they might be getting married, the pair has not changed any vows yet. As of now, they are still engaged and enjoying their time together.

They are keeping their life away from social media

While Brandon and Serene had their relationship played out on television, it seems like they are trying to keep things away from social media.

As of now, Serene has only shared one picture of the together, and given that it is one of the pinned images on her page, we are sure that things are working out well for the couple.

While fans might love to see both of them more on social, it looks like they are trying to keep their personal life away from the media.

