









Fans of Bachelor In Paradise have been left questioning Aaron and Genevieve’s relationship following the couple’s intense fight on last night’s episode in which Aaron accused Genevieve of “gaslighting” him.

***WARNING: Bachelor In Paradise spoilers ahead***

The couple had an explosive argument after Genevieve asked to spend more time with Aaron but he opted to spend time with the boys instead. When she confronted Aaron as the rest of the group listened in, he said: “You’re making me feel like I’m neglecting you.”

When Genevieve expressed her feelings, he accused her of “gaslighting” him. As the argument got more intense, Genevieve stormed off.

BACHELOR IN PARADISE – “Episode TBD” (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images) GENEVIEVE PARISI, AARON CLANCY

Genevieve confided in fellow contestant Victoria, who urged her not to leave Paradise. But, after another conversation with Aaron, Genevieve packed a suitcase and stormed off.

Before she could leave, however, Aaron stopped her to say an emotional goodbye. He said he just wanted to relax on the island and told her to have a “great life.”

The pair soon reconciled after the intense row, claiming they were “falling in love” with each other. Later on, the contestants toasted them and Genevieve said at the end of the show: “I can see a ring on my finger.”

Bachelor In Paradise fans react to ‘gaslighting’ fight

While Aaron and Genevieve are still together, some fans aren’t happy about Aaron’s behaviour.

Some Bachelor In Paradise fans have accused him of disguising his feelings because he doesn’t want to face elimination from the beach.

Other fans are concerned about the use of the word “gaslighting” during the argument.

This Twitter user wants the Bachelor cast to learn the correct definition of the term rather than throwing it around:

Merriam-Webster’s definition of ‘gaslighting’ is: “Psychological manipulation of a person usually over an extended period of time that causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts, perception of reality, or memories and typically leads to confusion, loss of confidence and self-esteem, uncertainty of one’s emotional or mental stability, and a dependency on the perpetrator.”

While the couple may still be safe in Paradise, it appears some fans have lost faith in their relationship.