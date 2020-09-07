Bad Chad Customs is back on Discovery for its sophomore season. Expect more crazy car creations every Monday night.

The car construction show takes place at Hiltz Auto Company, which is owned by Chad Hiltz, AKA “Bad Chad.”

Bad Chad is famous for creating cars out of ordinary materials and scrap metal. Although they are working vehicles, they’re more like bespoke art pieces that you wouldn’t find anywhere else in the world.

As we follow the drama in the studio, we also get to know about those working at Hiltz Auto Company. One of the cast members who fans are desperate to know more about is Chad’s fiancée Jolene. So, who is Jolene? Find out about the Bad Chad Customs cast member here.

Who is Jolene MacIntyre?

Jolene MacIntyre is the founder of Hiltz Auto Company, which she runs with her fiancé Chad Hiltz.

When Jolene and Chad started dating, she had just graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from Saint Mary’s University. It made total sense that Jolene would then lend a hand to her new boyfriend, helping him out with the business side of Hiltz Auto Company. She also ran the social media.

Jolene explained:

I spent a year investing my time in self-promoting what Chad does here. When Chad started building me a replica of the $40 million dollar Bugatti that Ralph Lauren owns I wanted the world to see how remarkable it was.

Jolene graduated in 2016, so it must have been that year that Jolene and Chad started dating.

LOCATION : Where is Bad Chad Customs filmed?

Jolene MacIntyre: Age

31 years old

In an article from February 2019, it was stated that Jolene was 29 years old. We then found on Jolene’s Instagram her “last selfie of [her] 20’s” which was posted on June 16th, 2019. This must mean Jolene turned 30 years old in June 2019.

Now, Jolene from Bad Chad Customs is 31 years old.

Follow Jolene on Instagram

To get to know Jolene better and see all her cute couple pics with Bad Chad himself, you can follow Jolene on Instagram.

Given her popularity on the show, it’s hardly a surprise that Jolene has lots of followers. As of publication date, Jolene has over 14,000 and counting!

You can follow Jolene @___jolene.

