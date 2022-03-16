Bad Vegan: Who is Shane Fox and where is he now?













As “Bad Vegan” releases today, many are wondering who the person behind all this chaos is, Shane Fox, and his current whereabouts.

After whom she believed was the love of her life, promising her a successful business, an immortal life for her dog and everlasting love, Sarma Melngailis fell for Shane’s temptation and ended up becoming a fugitive.

Her story, highlighted in Bad Vegan, has now become one of the most anticipated documentaries.

Who is Shane Fox and his current whereabouts?

Anthony Strangis, also known as Shane Fox, was born on September 10, 1972, in Brockton, Massachusetts. His parents separated when he was younger and his mother failed to gain full custody so he would live with both of his parents, eventually moving permanently with his father as he grew older.

Shane Fox is known as a conman, having stolen about $1 million from trades and Pure Food and Wine staff. All the while taking advantage of his ex-wife, Sarma Melngailis, who was emotionally manipulated by him.

In the end, he pleaded guilty to four counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and was sentenced to 5 years probation while spending a year in jail.

As of today, he is reported to be in his home in Massachusetts and it appears that he has been keeping a low profile, avoiding all sorts of the spotlight until his probation ends in May 2022.

His relationship with Sarma Melngailis

Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

According to Bustle, Shane Fox and Sarma Melngailis both met on Twitter in 2011. She thought she met the man of her dreams who would help her with her raw-vegan hotspot business, Pure and Wine, but it led to becoming her worst decision.

A detailed explanation posted by Vanity Fair explains how the ex-couple met for the first time in November 2011 and shortly after, she got pregnant but aborted before her first trimester.

Even though their relationship went through ups and downs, Shane insisted on getting married to Sarma in December 2012. Her relationship with Shane seemed too good to be true and in fact, there was a catch. The restaurateur had to obey all of his commands.

“Strangis spent nearly $1m of these funds at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut, over $200,000 at the Mohegan Sun Resort Casino in Connecticut, over $80,000 at specialty watch retailers, including Rolex and Beyer, over $70,000 at hotels in Europe and New York and over $10,000 on Uber car rides. He also withdrew hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash,” the document reads.

Sarma was blinded by Shane’s promises in which she ended up funnelling him money and completing a series of tests without questioning his intentions.

After both became fugitives taking $2 million from her restaurant business, the couple got caught and arrested while ordering pizza at a hotel in Tennesee in May 2016.

Bad Vegan on Netflix

Bad Vegan is Netflix’s upcoming true-crime documentary which is based on the story of Salma Melngailis and then husband, Shane Fox for fraud.

The documentary gives an inside look into Sarma Melngailis’ downfall as she went from being the “Queen of Vegan Cuisine” to a criminal, focusing on the control of her husband as the one to blame.

Premiering today, Netflix described the documentary as the following:

“Sarma Melngailis, the celebrity restaurateur behind the New York hotspot Pure Food and Wine, went from being the queen of vegan cuisine to the tabloid-touted “Vegan Fugitive” when she falls for a man who promises to make her dreams come true. Millions of dollars, immortal dogs, meat suits, and secrets lead to a twisted tale of love turned criminal.”