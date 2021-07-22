Married At First Sight: How do Bao and Johnny know each other? Fans laud their chemistry











Married at First Sight is back in our lives as the show’s season 13 premiered on Wednesday, July 21 on Lifetime. While watching Episode 1, fans couldn’t help but be mesmerized by this season’s cast. However, the couple that caught the attention of many fans was Bao and Johnny.

The pair had already faced some road bumps in their relationship even before coming face to face. However, when they met fans couldn’t help but wonder how Bao and Johnny knew each other.

WARNING: This article contains Married At First Sight season 13 spoilers.

Bao and Johnny’s backstory revealed

Both the cast members of the show were a bundle of nerves before coming face to face.

Bao almost considered calling off the wedding ceremony, but in the end, decided to go through with it.

However, the reality star instantly recognized her future husband upon meeting him. Many fans were baffled by this as the couples who marry on the show are supposed to be complete strangers.

After exchanging their beautiful vows, Bao and Johnny finally sat down together and answered the question that had been bugging every fan.

The pair revealed that they had met 10 years ago, back in college.

Both Bao and Johnny knew each other from the time they were the presidents of the Vietnamese Student Associations in their respective colleges. The pair seemed to have crossed paths at a president meeting. Hence, they were instantly able to recognize each other.

When the duo spoke, Johnny asked his new wife, if she was on any dating apps, and she admitted to being on a few. He then questions if she ever swiped left on him.

Bao answered, revealing that she might have come across his profile but never swiped left.

Fans react to the couple’s interaction

Many fans couldn’t help but admire the couple’s connection. Married at First Sight fans were swooned by the chemistry the two had.

My heart is melting at the fact bao and Johnny knew each other in college and were both club presidents 😭😭😭it always trips me out now that couples are starting to know each other on #MarriedAtFirstSight — ♈︎𝔭𝔯𝔦𝔩۵ (@ForillyAprilly) July 22, 2021

I can't wait to find out how Bao and Johnny know each other. They've either dated in the past or he dated someone she knows. Now that would be funny! Lol #MarriedAtFirstSight — Marilyn Monroe 🇭🇹 (@IamMizzJae) July 22, 2021

They know what they be doing on this show , a simple social media search could have shown Johnny and Bao may have known each other …. not fooling me #mafs pic.twitter.com/fGu5fiHamR — someone you aren’t (@ABurgs2) July 22, 2021

Their vows were sweet and all but I just know Bao and Johnny are going to give each other hell this season #MarriedAtFirstSight — B. (@vibeswith_B) July 22, 2021

I am so glad they explained how Bao and Johnny know each other because I’ve been dying to know for an entire week #MarriedAtFirstSight — melissa reilly (@mreilly22) July 22, 2021

A look inside Married at First Sight’s new season

Married at First Sight season 13 cast features five couples this season which the relationship experts have matched together.

The couples are Myrla and Gil, Brett and Ryan, Michaela and Zack, Rachel and Jose, and everyone’s favourite Bao and Johnny, all preparing to tie the knot and embark on their married life.

As revealed in the earlier seasons of the show, the marriages are legally binding and the only way out is divorce. Pastor Cal from the show reveals that the experts use science as well insight from past seasons of the show to match five couples whom they deem fit for each other.

The upcoming episodes will feature the weddings and drama in these couples’ relationships.

