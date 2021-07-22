









Season 13 of Married At First Sight is here with yet another interesting line-up of couples who meet as strangers. Among everybody that was introduced to us in the first episode, Bao garnered the most attention for various reasons.

Bao is paired with Johnny and the first American-Asian couple has already become a fan favorite. Witnessing the chemistry between the two, the viewers can’t help but continue rooting for them.

(Lifetime)

TEEN MOM: What happened to Butch?

Meet Johnny’s bride

For those of you who only know Bao as Johnny’s new bride, let us tell you more about the Married At First Sight star who has sparked conversation on social media.

The 35-year-old is a native of Texas. Unlike many reality stars, she doesn’t come from an influential or well-to-do family. In fact, her parents are Vietnamese refugees.

Until she decided to get on the show, she didn’t really consider marriage. Her bio on the official site said that she has a lot to offer and is in the lookout of a partner who can treat her similarly in return.

Well, Johnny seems like a perfect match for her!

(Lifetime)

Too Hot To Handle: Brazil – Who is Rita Tiecher?

The wedding explored

Bao and Johnny were the first couple to get hitched on Season 13. Before entering the nuptials, the couples sent each other thoughtful presents to mark the beginning of their relationship.

Even though Bao was convinced with her present at first as she isn’t a huge sports fan and said she wouldn’t want to end up with one, her opinion changes upon seeing Johnny at the altar. It looked like they already knew each other, but it isn’t clear as to how they met or if they shared any relationship before the show.

It remains to be seen in the upcoming episodes if the couple will make it to the end and if Bao has found her dream husband in Johnny.

Married at First Sight | New Season Wednesday 7/21 at 8/7c | Lifetime BridTV 2976 Married at First Sight | New Season Wednesday 7/21 at 8/7c | Lifetime https://i.ytimg.com/vi/8Nef0CdrJuI/hqdefault.jpg 815057 815057 center 22403

Fans have a lot to say about Bao!

Fans are busy discussing Bao and her marriage to Johnny after watching the latest installment of Married At First Sight. While some absolutely love her, others have a different opinion, especially after seeing her reaction to his present.

One wrote, “I like Bao! Sis is giving personality and comedy!”

While another wrote, “I see EXACTLY why Bao ain’t got a man”

One tweeted, “Bao has a nasty side and i can not wait to see it”

Bao has a nasty side and i can not wait to see it #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/mG0tnSUxn0 — Tjb (@Tj_b1214) July 22, 2021

One wrote, “Bao being too critical already. I was on her team!”