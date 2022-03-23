Barry Weiss left Storage Wars to become a “professional slacker”













Storage Wars legend Barry Weiss made his return back to the A&E show for its 13th season and fans finally get to see him back at it again after his long hiatus. Audiences now want to know what actually happened to him and why he left the show? Some fans even though he may have died.

Reality Titbit is here to tell you – firstly he is alive and well – and just exactly what happened to him and the reasons he decided to stop filming, check it out.

Barry Weiss. Picture: Storage Wars: Barry SCORES With 1927 Chevy Radiator Watch | A&E

Barry’s decision to leave was his own choice

Before re-joint the other cast members, he was last seen on the show in 2015 where he was one of the leading members of the team therefore fans were left confused when he suddenly stopped filming and there were even rumours that he had passed away.

That isn’t the case and it’s actually very simple, Barry left because he wanted to go back to his old job of being a “professional slacker.”

There were other things Weiss wanted to do with his life and he was clearly after new opportunities as after he left the show he began working on his spin-off series called Barry’s Treasure.

Unfortunately, the show was cut after just eight episodes due to a lack of interest. During an interview with Distractify, when asked about his time of Storage Wars he said:

I had a blast, It was fun, but I had enough and I kind of wanted to leave while it was still popular. Barry Weiss, Distractify

Barry was in a serious accident in 2019

Four years after leaving the show, Barry was involved in a serious motorcycle accident with his friend Jamie in April. TMZ reported that a car pulled out of a parking space and Barry and his friend crashed straight into it.

The Storage Wars star was left with serious injuries to his chest, back and legs and had multiple broken bones. He ended up having to stay in the Intensive Care Unit for weeks while he underwent surgeries on his back and femur.

He was very lucky to survive and it is reported that he had to spend months in recovery so that he could walk again.

Barry grew his empire from the fruit and vegetable business

According to Closer Weekly, Barry opened up about his family and just exactly how he made his fortune and it’s all to do with fruit and veg.

He was involved in the fruit and vegetable import and export business with his brother back in the day and said it was “a family company that was started by my grandfather.”

He worked in the business for over 25 years to build up his family’s empire and he did exactly that as the business was successful. He eventually became bored and wanted to do something new which is when he ditched the fruit for storage locker hunting.

