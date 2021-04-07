









The reality of a group of ladies linked to NBA players is showcased in Basketball Wives. But what happened to season 9 episode 8?

The ninth season seemed to be getting well underway, which saw the return of Feby, and Jackie try to keep the peace between Jen and Evelyn.

However, the last two weeks have left a hole in fan’s hearts, as no episodes have aired on VH1 since March 23.

We have all the answers to the missing episodes. Keep reading to find out exactly why Basketball Wives hasn’t been airing…

Basketball Wives fans react to missing eps

It wasn’t long before fans noticed that Basketball Wives appeared to have come to an end, following two weeks of no episodes.

The majority of viewers seemed to assume that the series had just ended, and ran its course, but others had questions.

While some think the show has been cancelled, others are more interested about when the drama will be back on their screens.

So two weeks in a row no BBW. Why? #basketballwives — Melissa (@hazeleyes1685) April 7, 2021

So is basketball wives cancelled the sum? #basketballwives — Ricki 🦋♑️ (@MrsChung_Lee) April 6, 2021

When is the show airing again?#basketballwives — Tasha (@Tasha75555403) April 6, 2021

Missing season 9 episode 8: What happened?

Production had to reportedly be shut down due to allegations made by former cast member OG

It also looks like there never was an eighth episode planned, as season 9’s finale aired on March 23, which was episode 7.

Filming was also confirmed to have been cut short due to Covid-19 restrictions, according to cast member Evelyn Lozada.

However, episode 7 came out a day after OG – whose full name is Ogom Chijindu – posted an Instagram claiming other cast members had “tried to get her into a physical altercation”.

During season 9, Basketball Wives heavily focused on the colorism issue that was discussed between OG and Evelyn Lozada.

The finale date announcement left fans in shock, who said that nothing was resolved and that OG’s storyline was dragged out.

Several fans even called for the show to be cancelled as a result of the storylines – and it looks like VH1 listened to them for the meantime.

While there have been no confirmations of any cancellations, insiders told The Sun they have scrapped plans for a reunion special.

When does Basketball Wives return in 2021?

It has been confirmed that Basketball Wives will return for a tenth season, according to The Sun.

However, the official air date planned for season 10 has not yet been announced by VH1, at the time of writing.

This comes despite rumors that the show could be axed due to a fall in ratings, as latest figures showed it had 489,000 viewers for March 9.

Thanks for supporting the show over the years! ♥️🥰 https://t.co/wiR1XTgCzf — Evelyn Lozada (@EvelynLozada) March 24, 2021

