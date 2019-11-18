University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has finally landed on ITV with one of its most star-studded lineups in years. And there’s one celeb recruit responsible for turning it into their most high-profile lineup: Caitlyn Jenner.

The 70-year-old Olympic athlete, activist and reality star from one of the world’s most famous families is definitely one of the biggest names that I’m A Celeb have ever pulled in. Just one episode into the new series, Caitlyn looks like she’s going to be a stellar contestant.

With Caitlyn now in the reality spotlight here in Britain, much of her personal life – including her current relationship status – has been dragged up into the public eye.

So, who is Caitlyn Jenner’s current partner, Sophia Hutchins? Here’s everything you need to know about Sophia, from her job to her gender transition journey.

Who is Sophia Hutchins?

Sophia is a 23-year-old aspiring model and recent graduate from Pepperdine University in California. Sophia is currently the CEO and founder of LumaSol, an odourless, colourless SPF which you can apply after makeup.

She originally caught the attention of the press for her blossoming relationship with Olympic athlete and reality TV legend Caitlyn Jenner following her separation from Kris Jenner in 2015.

Originally, Sophia and Caitlyn denied they were in a relationship but confirmed they were an item last year. The idea of marriage was even bandied around, however no rock has yet appeared on Sophia’s finger!

For the latest on Sophia, be sure to follow her on Instagram @hutchins_sophia.

Sophia’s transition

In 2016, Sophia Hutchins – who was born Scott – announced her gender transition from male to female in her university’s newspaper.

This announcement came after she abruptly resigned from her role as the junior class president. Sophia decided to take a semester out so she could focus wholeheartedly on her physical, social and emotional transition.

Sophia said in her resignation interview:

I’ve always had the question of ‘Do I want to transition from male to female?’ I never thought a lot about doing it until I got into college because I was able to break away from my family and started to establish my own identity. College gave me the time to deal with a lot of issues that had always been there.

From idol to partner

Caitlyn and Sophia’s love story is even more moving than just falling in love, as Sophia cited Caitlyn as one of her inspirations and one of the reasons she began her transition.

She continued to say in the Pepperdine University interview that watching Caitlyn Jenner’s interview announcing her gender transition on ABC’s 20/20 encouraged her to pursue her transition. Sophia said seeing the interview “made it so much more real for [her], like normal and successful people do this and people are OK when they do it.”

And now, three years following Sophia’s transition, she’s happily in a relationship with her inspiration! Now that’s a cute love story.

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY GET ME OUT OF HERE EVERY DAY AT 9 PM ON ITV

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE