Below Deck: Meaning of “sket” explained as Tom's insult rocks Parsifal III













Since the latest episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, fans have been wondering what the word “sket” means as Tom’s outlandish comment to Ashley rocked the boat after she gave a massage to Gary when Tom wanted her for himself. There are multiple definitions of the word with most of them having a derogatory meaning.

Reality Titbit has found the best definitions of the word we can find to try and help explain what the crew members could have meant by it, check it out…

Dictionary definition

Obviously, as with most “rude” words in the world, some are more “descriptive” than others. The actual dictionary definition says it is “British derogatory slang for a promiscuous girl or woman.”

The word originated in the UK during the early 2000s in multi-cultural London, with many others believing it has links to the Jamaican-English word “skettel.”

This was used over a decade ago to describe a woman dressed in dancehall fashion and clothes. Usually, these clothes are short and show skin as it allowed the women to move more as they danced. Over time it has been used more and more and has turned into a very derogatory word.

Urban Dictionary definition

We all know by now that the Urban Dictionary has some pretty graphic definitions of words so we will try to keep it as clean as possible.

The word is almost always used as an insult and is deemed a pretty aggressive one in society. According to the Urban Dictionary, one definition says “sket means dirty and trashy” and even uses the words “scabby and crusty.”

Another definition says it is used to “demean” a woman, not only for “sexual promiscuity” but also for being “manipulative and contemptible more generally.”

Reclaiming the word

On a positive note, much like the words “b***h” and “slut” many women in modern society have chosen to reclaim the word as they choose to flip it on its head and make it into something more positive.

In different cultures, the word also means different things, for example in Japan the meaning originated from a 2000 Japanese Manga series called Sket Dance.

Here, the acronym stands for support, kindness, encouragement and troubleshooting. The word, however, is often negative and isn’t acceptable to say anymore so Below Deck fans are hoping we won’t hear it again!

