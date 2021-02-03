Who is Ben Abbott? Forged in Fire star's partner, nationality and Instagram!











Judge Ben Abbott is known as one of Forged in Fire’s blade-making champions. So who is he? Is he married and where is his accent from?

Bladesmiths are seen captivating viewer’s eyes on HISTORY series Forged in Fire, as they are challenged to forge the swords during each episode.

Judged by a panel, the contestant who survives each round of elimination wins a cash prize of $10,000 and the title of Forged in Fire champion.

So who is Ben Abbott? We found him on Instagram – let’s meet him!

Screenshot: Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges: SHORT SWORD CHALLENGE: John vs. Ben (Season 1) | History YouTube

Who is Ben Abbott?

Ben Abbott, 48, is a judge on Forged in Fire, known as a two-time champion.

He began making blades after seeing arms and armour in museums and castles around England, at the age of 13.

Ben then started making knives when he was about 17, as well as tools, ornamental ironwork, jewellery, furniture, amongst other items.

However, he impressed when his first sword he ever made was the winning khanda sword for Forged in Fire.

goddamn. i would hate to follow Ben in any competition. the guy's at another level. #ForgedInFire — DFaithless1 (@RobertCerda1) December 31, 2020

HGTV: Where is Home Town filmed? Show’s location explored

Where is Ben Abbott from?

England

Viewers started to notice a slight British accent on Ben – and they’d be correct, as he wasn’t born in Passadena, California, where he now lives.

He was born in England, and moved to the USA when he was younger.

Ben spent most of his childhood in America, but made sure to make regular visits to England to see his family.

Ben Abbot’s (Irish?) accent coming out more the more tired he gets #ForgedInFire — Kelly Hudson Sundberg (@kellyhudson) December 31, 2020

TEEN MOM 2: Who is replacing Chelsea? New cast member revealed!

Who is Ben Abbott’s wife?

Heather Raburn

Ben is married to choreographer, dancer and artist Heather.

She is the mother of his baby boy Alden, who was born in October 2020.

They also have a dog called Willow!

WATCH FORGED IN FIRE ON HISTORY FROM WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 17 AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK