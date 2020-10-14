Bennett Jordan is one of the new stars on The Bachelorette – here’s his Harvard education, LinkedIn and career explored.

The reality series returned for its sixteenth series on ABC with leading star Clare Crawley and a new cast of bachelors.

The Bachelorette was initially planned to start earlier this year but production stopped after the Covid-19 outbreak. Fans are over the moon that the show is finally back on their screens.

After the season 16 premiere on October 13th, viewers want to know more about bachelor Bennett Jordan.

Who is Bennett Jordan?

Bennett Jordan is 37 years old and grew up in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he works as a managing director for Whitney Partners in New York. He has been with the company for four years now and he initially joined the company as a director.

Prior to this, Bennett has held several senior roles. He was a senior vice president for Citibank and wealth and asset management recruiter at Sheffield Haworth, a firm that specialises in financial services.

His bio on The Bachelorette website says:

“He enjoys taking morning yoga classes, walking the High Line in his favorite Belgian loafers and indulging in delicious meals in the city’s best restaurants.

“According to Bennett, his high school girlfriend is the only girl he’s ever had to work for. Since then, it’s always been women pursuing him, but now he’s ready for a change and is excited to go on the chase for the woman of his dreams.”

Bennett Jordan: Harvard education

Bennett studied a BA degree in Political Science and Government at Harvard University, his LinkedIn bio says.

Plus, according to Bennett’s bio on Whitney Partners, he finished his degree with a citation in Spanish.

A number of viewers at home have said that Bennett is giving them vibes of a classic character from the movie Legally Blonde.

Warner was a Harvard student as well…

why does Bennett from the Bachelorette look like Warner from Legally Blonde????? #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/x1xPtGnnzH — oleaves🍂🍁🍄 (@piccollivia) October 14, 2020

Bennett Jordan: Instagram

With 51 publications, Bennett has just over 3.3k followers on Instagram but we’re sure this number is set to rocket now that he enjoys more media spotlight.

He likes to share pictures with family and friends and he’s also been very vocal about his stint on The Bachelorette.

You can find Bennett on Instagram @bennettandrewjordan.

