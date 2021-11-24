Home » News, USA TV, What's On?

Bering Sea Gold's salary works wonders for Shawn Pomrenke's wealth

November 24, 2021
Celine Byford

Shawn Pomrenke often spends his time surrounded by gold, a sight usually caught by Bering Sea Gold viewers as he searches for wealth.

The Discovery+ star allows cameras to follow him as he mines for gold, an industry which can secure the cast members millions of pounds.

It’s not easy work, but Shawn’s net worth has hugely increased since producers first hired him for the show – on top of his gold finds!

Shawn Pomrenke’s net worth

Shawn, 46, has accumulated a massive $3 million net worth for himself.

With plans to expand his empire further, the Discovery star is hoping to get the mining rights to over 10,000 acres of property.

The acres are thought to contain quarter of a billion dollars in gold.

During the 2016 mining season, Shawn allowed the fleet onto his untapped Claim 38 and collected 20 per cent of the gold they found.

However, the gold miner hasn’t always had it easy. He once risked investing $800,000 into a gold dredge to pay off $2,500,000 of debt.

Gold mining journey explored

Shawn is a mechanic-turned-full time gold miner, just like his father Steve. The TV personality naturally followed in his dad’s footsteps.

He now runs his gold dredging operations through Pomrenke Mining LLC, a company based in Nome, Alaska, alongside starring on Bering Sea Gold.

The star co-operates dredging ship Cristian Rose with his father. They have hauled in millions of dollars in gold from the area surrounding Nome.

Shawn has made an appearance on the show since 2012, and has even been nicknamed “Mr. Gold” after collecting the most gold in a season.

Shawn’s Bering Sea Gold salary

Shawn is thought to earn around $200,000 per season! And that’s on top of the money he makes from gold mining alone.

Usually, there are around ten episodes in each season, meaning he gets around $20,000 per episode that he appears in.

His co-star Kris Kelly is thought to get paid around $15K per episode, but each cast member’s salary ranges between $10,000 to $25,000.

Brad Kelly is thought to make more though, at $65K.

Celine Byford
Celine is a journalist with over five years of experience in the media industry and the chief staff writer on Reality Titbit. After graduating with a degree in Multimedia Journalism degree she became a radio newsreader and reporter, before moving into her current role as a reality TV writer.

