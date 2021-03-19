Who is Bernita Landry? Meet Troy from Swamp People's wife!











Bernita Landry is on Swamp People viewer’s minds, who are now wondering exactly who she is. Let’s get to know Troy’s wife…

Troy Landry is known as the “King of the Swamp” on History’ series Swamp People, but hunting alligators isn’t actually all he does.

His wife Bernita is an important part of his life, and is the woman he spends most of his time at home with – when it’s not Louisiana hunting season!

So, who is Bernita Landry? What does she do for a living? We done our research to find out all there is to know about Troy’s other half.

Who is Bernita Landry?

Bernita is Troy Landry’s wife, who is best known for being an alligator hunter on History’s Swamp People.

They both live in a wooden house, which they built by themselves and made their dream house, in Pierre Part, Louisiana.

She previously went to Patterson High School, and went on to become a teller at Patterson State Bank in 1975.

Bernita also reportedly worked as a schoolteacher and also a publicist for the History Channel. Her job title is currently listed as self-employed.

It is thought that she regularly helps out with the family business, as the Landry family has their own alligator hunting and crawfish company.

Bernita Landry: Age

Bernita was born on July 16th, 1958, making her 62 years old at the current time of writing this article.

Troy is two years younger than his wife, at 60 years old.

It is thought that Troy hunts alligators for 30 days of the year, and spends the rest of his time at home with Bernita.

Spending time with the grand kids. Wish they all could of been here !!!!!! What a blessing !!!!! Posted by Troy Landry on Sunday, August 9, 2020

Troy and Bernita Landry: Relationship

Troy and Bernita have been married since September 26th, 1981.

This means that the couple have been married for at least 39 years!

They are both parents to Chase, 31, Jacob, 37, and Troy’s oldest stepson Brandon Landry, who is 44 years old, and are now grandparents!

Troy is planning to pass down his business to his sons, which is most likely the hunting and crawfish company he owns.

