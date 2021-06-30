What is RHONY star Bershan Shaw's net worth? Bravo cast member's wealth explored











Many Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) fans have been anticipating cast member Bershan Shaw’s reality TV debut for some time now.

The show’s season 13 is in full swing and fans are more than ready to embrace the new housewife and her storyline. The New Yorker made her debut on the Tuesday, June 29 episode of the show.

However, many audience members might already know the actress/motivational speaker thanks her multiple successful business ventures.

Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for BET

Bershan Shaw’s net worth explored

The RHONY star is worth approximately $5 million.

The 47-year-old New Yorker is no stranger to fame and wealth. She is best known for her acting gigs in shows such as Love in the City, and television appearances in shows like ABC 7’s Good Morning Washington DC.

The TV star has also appeared on NBC, FOX, Oprah Winfrey Network, and etc.

Despite her success in television, Bershan has not limited her work to merely TV, her movie roles include her part in More Than a Woman (2005) and My Brother (2006).

However, these days most of us know Bershan as a motivational speaker. She has shared the stage with the likes of Tony Robbins, Pitbull, as well as the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles.

She is also famous for coining her business method, which she has termed as the ‘Warrior Method.’

Bershan is also a regular contributor to Forbes Magazine.

WENDY WILLIAMS SHOW/YOUTUBE

RHONY cast members cancer diagnosis revisited

One of the reasons that people admire Bershan to such an extent is because she has depicted how useful her beliefs are through her own life journey.

The TV star has fought her battle against the deadly stage 4 breast cancer. Many consider her an epitome of resilience and strength.

Bershan was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer back in 2007 when she was only 33. Although it was looked after at the time, two years later, she discovered that cancer had returned. Also, this time had culminated into stage 4 terminal cancer. The doctors had given her 3 months to live at the time.

However, the RHONY star beat her cancer and now credits it to her mental strength. Bershan created and popularised her Warrior Method after her successful fight with cancer.

A look at Bravo show’s season 13

So far RHONY season 13 has aired 8 episodes with the latest one A Harlem Night airing yesterday night. The show aired its new season’s first episode on May 4.

The season’s cast features housewives- Leah McSweeney, Ramona Singer, LuAnn de Lesseps as well as Sonja Morgan. Bershan Shaw and Eboni Williams are the new members. While Eboni is a housewife herself, Bershan has been introduced as the lot’s friend.