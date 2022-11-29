Beth Stern‘s necklace was co-designed with a brand that aims to help save cats and dogs’ lives by rehoming them. The animal-lover often shows off the jewelry piece in Instagram photos, and fans want one for themselves.

The actress shared a post cuddling a cat called Fuji on November 28, where she limited the comments. Before she done so, fans started questioning where she got her necklace from and welcomed her love of animals.

Reality Titbit has uncovered the meaning behind the jewelry, and how it contributes to rehoming cats and dogs. Plus, we looked at how the hashtag #BethsFurryFriends actually started in the first place.

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images

Beth Ostrosky Stern’s necklace

Beth’s necklace was co-designed with Star Animal Sundays charity, in which 100 percent of net profits goes to her foundation #BethsFurryFriends which aims to save the lives of cats and dogs by finding their forever homes.

Fans can purchase the exact same limited edition necklace for themselves, available in a bracelet for $250, gold plate necklace for $295, or a 10k gold plate necklace for $750, and is sold exclusively on the Star Animal Sundays website.

One side of the pendant features the all-seeing protective eye with a white diamond for purity and clarity, along with whimsical wings to represent Beth’s mantra “time to fly” when her fosters are ready for their forever homes.

The opposite side shows a pink sapphire for compassion, which sits at the top of a vine symbolising abundance and growth. An infinity symbol sits at the centre to represent everlasting love. Both sides signify respect for animals.

She started #BethsFurryFriends on Instagram

Beth has dedicated “foster rooms” in all three of her residences for cats and kittens in need of permanent homes, a project she began in 2013. That year, she launched an Instagram account which focuses on the animals in her care.

As of 2019, it had more than half a million followers and has helped the actress to facilitate roughly 1,000 adoptions. With at least 784K followers to date, you can adopt one of Beth’s foster cats or kittens at [email protected]

Over the past six years, Beth has provided spay or neuter, foster care and facilitated adoptions for over 2,000 unwanted cats and kittens. Her social media focus on animals has seen #BethsFurryFriends be used over 1,600 times.

Inside Beth’s animal work

Beth doesn’t just run her own animal foundation but is also the national spokesperson for North Shore Animal League America. It’s not often that the actress isn’t pictured without a furry friend in her arms!

The animal rights activist has written three books on furry pets, including Oh My Dog: How to Choose, Train, Groom, Nurture, Feed, and Care for Your New Best Friend, which reached #5 on The New York Times Best Seller list.

In 2014, she wrote children’s book Yoda: The Story of a Cat and his Kittens, which tells the story of a Persian cat with a heart condition that she and her husband adopted. She released a sequel, Yoda Gets a Buddy, the following year.

Proceeds from both books went to support Bianca’s Furry Friends, a 14,000-square-foot, cage-free animal shelter at the North Shore Animal League, named after the couple’s deceased bulldog.

Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

