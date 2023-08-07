Kanye West’s new ‘wife’, Bianca Censori, has reportedly caused a stir with her ‘revealing’ outfit after strolling around picturesque Italy with the Yeezy star.

The 46-year-old rapper, and his new bae, Bianca Censori were pictured in Italy last week, but her outfit of choice has apparently riled up locals, according to reports. It seems Kanye West‘s fans are not impressed with their fashion game either. Bianca, 28, has also been previously dubbed as Kim Kardashian‘s ‘lookalike’ as they share similar body shapes and styles.

Bianca Censori’s outfit sparks ‘outrage’ in Italy

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV.com

The architect’s fashion choices were branded “disrespectful” according to Mail Online, because of the sheer material.

Some social media users were left blushing after the Australian native chose to wear mesh see-through, skintight leggings and a bodysuit, without underwear underneath. In one photo, half-smiling Kanye was seen embracing Bianca from behind with his hand rested on her stomach.

The couple have visited stunning locations across the country, including being caught in Florence on Wednesday. It appears the summer sun has had an impact on fashion, as Bianca was seen visiting a restaurant with Ye in a pair of black leggings and a tiny bikini top. She ditched shoes as she carried books and showed off her recently dyed black pixie cut.

In another shot, she was seen in another pair of white translucent tights and matching tank top that had a criss-crop strap that went down her back. She paired the look with white heels as Kanye chose to go barefoot.

But their outfits haven’t received the seal of approval from fans.

One Twitter user wrote: “Where’s her bra”.

And another added: “SHE NEVER WEARS ACTUAL CLOTHES”.

A third penned: “It looks Bianca forgot to put clothes on before stepping out…”

While someone else said: “Since when did clothes become unfashionable?”

Kanye and Bianca spark pregnancy rumors

It comes after fans thought 28-year-old Bianca Censori was pregnant with Ye. It’s not the first time the fresh couple have sparked pregnancy rumors, and it likely won’t be the last. They recently jet-setted off to Japan for another trip earlier this year, and took Ye’s daughter North with them for the vacation.

Bianca, who worked at Kanye’s fashion company Yeezy before a romance emerged, studied architecture. She joined the brand three years ago, but it’s unclear if she still works for Ye’s business.

Ye shares four children with ex Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint, Psalm and Chicago. The duo tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2014. During their time together, he had limited scenes in the family reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

However, they went their separate ways eight years later when Kim Kardashian and Kanye West filed for divorce in 2022. Since their split, Kim dated Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson for eight months after sparking feelings for the comic during their time on set.

Kanye then married Bianca Censori in a private ceremony in 2023, according to sources. However, the loved-up pair have not confirmed the news officially.

But, one TikToker saw Bianca shopping in New York city and caught the star on camera stating she was married which further fuelled speculation that she has indeed exchanged vows with the Goldigger hitmaker.