Biggest gator caught on Swamp People revealed - who broke the show record?

Perhaps one of the most dangerous jobs ever is demonstrated by the Swamp People cast, who make their living by catching alligators.

It all happens in one month, as cast members try to preserve their way of life in the Atchafalaya Basin in Louisiana.

So, what is the biggest gator caught on Swamp People? And which hunter has managed the break the show’s record so far?

Screenshot: Swamp People: Daniel Tags 13-Foot Gator Nemesis Grand Noir (Season 8) | History YouTube

Biggest gator caught on Swamp People

Liz and Jessica caught a 13.5 alligator weighing 900 pounds

The Cavaliers, who are mother and daughter, went out on a search for an alligator nicknamed the Monster of Monster Marsh, due to its huge size.

This catch, which proved slightly difficult due to them not having a winch, took place back in 2013, which was the largest ever caught on the series.

However, it didn’t break a record for the biggest catch in Louisiana – which stands at 19.2 feet in length, weighing around 2,000 pounds!

Large gator catches on Swamp People

The Edgars were close behind Liz and Jessica’s catch, as he managed to tag a 13-foot Nemesis Grand Noir in season 8.

Willie has also made a fair few large catches, including a 522-pound alligator which History described as the “largest gator ever”.

Another was Troy’s giant catch during season 8, which was 12 foot in length. It was caught while he went on the swamp with Chase and Holden.

When is alligator season in Louisiana?

Louisiana’s east zone opens on the last Wednesday of August, while the west zone opens on the first Wednesday in September

In 2020, the Louisiana alligator hunting season was extended to 60 days, and ended in late October in both east and west zones.

Usually, the hunting season lasts for 30 days in total.

An alligator Sport Hunter License costs $25 for Louisiana residents and $150 for non-residents.

