Edgar Gerhardt, Oak Island star Billy’s father, died in March 2023. Now, fans of The Curse of Oak Island are paying tribute to Edgar, who is remembered fondly for his “legendary sense of humor”.

The popular History Canada show The Curse of Oak Island sees brothers Ricky and Marty Lagina, attempt to uncover the mysteries of Oak Island, Nova Scotia., while also dealing with personal and family issues. Of all the show’s stars, project lead Billy is a regular fan favorite.

The latest episode paid a touching tribute to Billy’s father Edgar Gerhardt, who died in March 2023.

Who was Edgar Gerhardt?

Edgar Gerhardt was Oak Island star Billy’s father. He was a beloved and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who died in March 2023. Edgar served as the Trinity United Church Clerk of Session for 52 years.

When asked “How did you live so long?” Gerhardt, who was known for his sense of humor, replied with a grin, “Only the good die young,” as per his obituary.

He was made an honorary president at Lunenburg Swimming Pool, gave back to the Nova Scotia Fisheries Exhibition, and made history as the first Board Chairperson of the Lunenburg Vocational School (NSCC).

Edgar Gerhardt’s obituary

Edgar Gerhardt’s obituary says he died on March 4, 2023, and was born in Riverport, NS on August 16, 1935. He began his accounting career at ABCO Group, where he thrived for 44 years, finishing his tenure as the company’s vice president.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sharon, his son Billy, who stars on Oak Island, and three more children – one son and two daughters. After retiring from ABCO, Edgar, always one to stay busy, began his second career driving his dump truck for the family business on a daily basis.

As per Edgar Gerhardt’s obit, he was known to either plow through winter or avoid it entirely by moving, together with his wife, to their home in Palm Bay, Florida. He had many interests such as gardening, boating, and choir, and loved his family time.

After the latest episode, Oak Island fans have started paying tribute to Edgar. One wrote, “I’m so sorry, Billy. My prayers for you and your family.”

Another commented: “Oh no, so sorry to hear this. Sending strength and comfort to Billy and family.”

Get to know Billy Gerhardt

Billy is a cast member on The Curse of Oak Island and now acts as the show’s project lead. Fans love Billy so much that a fan page has been launched on Facebook to discuss each time he appears on the History show.

He’s nicknamed Billy but is actually called William Gerhardt. Billy doesn’t speak much on Oak Island but always has an “intelligent answer” when he does, as claimed by his online fandom.

“Go hop in that machine and find it!” Billy said in a recent episode. The team recently uncovered a ramp in the swamp after Billy secured a permit for an excavation – and viewers call him “almost superhuman”!

