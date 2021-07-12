Who is BK Brasco? Net worth, store and real name of LAHH star!











Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star BK Brasco runs several of his own businesses. Now, fans are wanting to find out how much he makes.

Although he is best known for starring on the VH1 show, the platform has given him a chance to showcase his clothing and haircare brands.

From gaining an income as a result of being a reality star, to focusing on his own personal projects, BK Brasco has built an entrepreneurial empire.

Here at Reality Titbit, we got to know the LAHH star better, including his net worth in 2021, Band of Brothers store, and his real name.

Who is BK Brasco?

BK Brasco is a entrepreneur who owns three businesses.

Originally from Brownsville, Brooklyn, he is also known for being a rapper who stars on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.

The 42-year-old is also a father to two children from previous relationships.

He has been starring on LAHH since 2018, when he was first introduced as Sierra Gates’ new man at the time. They were engaged, but have since split.

BK Brasco: Net worth and store

BK’s net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million in 2021

With the majority of his net worth accumulated throughout his rapping career, he is now earning an income via his businesses and TV appearances.

He started rapping at the age of 13, before becoming known for his music in 2013. BK’s first big hit was called Explode, featuring Timberland and Noelia.

Now, he owns clothing brands Band of Brothers and Leonardo Romel S1, as well as hair loss solution firm Scalp Structure Center.

The most popular brand appears to be luxury Atlanta clothing firm Band of Brothers, which has over 10K followers on Instagram.

You can visit the store in person, at 49 Bennett St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309.

What is BK Brasco’s real name?

Romel Cummings

BK Brasco is his stage name, which he has used throughout his rap career.

He is not the first cast member to change his name, as several of his co-stars do the same, such as Yung Baby Tate.

Although he is called “BK” by his co-stars, he was biologically called Romel Cummings by his parents, and is best known by fans for the nickname.

