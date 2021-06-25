Who did Blake McFarland play baseball for? Explore Making It star's career!











Blake, a former baseball player, is one of several sculpture artists pledging their best skills to Making It season three.

The show introduced eight new contestants on June 24th, who are hoping to be named “Master Maker” and given $100,000 in prize money.

As hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman set weekly tasks each episode, viewers are getting to know each maker just a little bit more, such as Blake.

Blake revealed that, before he got into woodwork, he was playing baseball for a professional team. We hit the bat, and uncovered his former career.

MAKING IT: Meet season 3 cast – Kaviya, Jessie, and co on Instagram!

Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Who did Blake McFarland play baseball for?

Toronto Blue Jays

Blake is a retired professional baseball player, having played for the Toronto Blue Jays from 2011 to 2018.

The 33-year-old went from graduating with a psychology degree at San Jose State University in 2011, to playing baseball.

Siesta Key (Season 4) Trailer | MTV

He became a full-time pitcher for the team, for over seven years.

Etsy: We're loving all of the contestants so far, but we're SO proud that #MakingIt contestants Kaviya, Chelsea, and Blake are amazing Etsy sellers. 🧡 — AMOD-DOMA ART (@AMOD_DOMA) June 25, 2021

Blake McFarland: Baseball career

Blake played the sport from the age of 23, until he reached 30 years old.

He proudly announces his role as a retired player in his Instagram bio, but doesn’t share any throwback pictures of him playing baseball.

Having excelled in athletics during high school, he then received a scholarship to San Jose State University for baseball.

There, he was named Rookie of the Year and First Team all WAC conference pitcher, and graduated with a desire to play professional baseball.

In 2013, Blake was named a Mid-Season All-Star in the High A affiliate for the Blue Jays in Dunedin Florida, before being added to the 40-man roster following his 2015 season.

Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images

MAKING IT: Where is the show filmed? Inside NBC filming location!

Why did Blake stop playing baseball?

Blake suffered a shoulder injury before retiring two years later

In 2016, the now-artist suffered a shoulder injury out of spring training.

He then rehabbed for two full years, before retiring in 2018.

Blake speaks of his sporting career on his website:

I ended up playing 8 seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays organization and loved every second of it. I now devote 100% of my time to new artwork and is extremely excited for what the future holds.

WATCH MAKING IT ON NBC EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK