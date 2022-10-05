









Tina Leung has been spotted in the Bling Empire: New York trailer, a spin-off of the original Netflix show where rich Asian-American kids are followed as they attend glamorous parties and mingle with their closest friends.

She is already well-known in the influencer and fashion industry, so it’s no surprise that Tina was instantly recognised by Netflix fans when she made her initial debut. The star is also known for starring in comic book series House of Slay.

So, who is Tina and what will we see from her on the show? From building her own empire from scratch to now becoming a TV star, Reality Titbit has all the details on the series newbie.

Bling Empire’s Tina Leung

Based in Paris, Tina is an influencer and comic series star who has joined the Bling Empire: New York cast as a newbie. The “fashion-IT girl” won’t say no to a party on any night, and is besties with co-star Dorothy Wang.

She grew up in Hong Kong and Los Angeles, and spent a year at Bates College in Maine, before transferring to Bristol University where she studied drama. Since then, Tina has worked with Valentino, Prada, Chanel and Loewe.

After moving to New York and studying at Fashion Institute of Technology, she gained experience assisting stylists across the U.S. When she returned to Hong Kong in 2005, she spent a year at a magazine, and began freelancing.

Her successful career in fashion

Working as a stylist and writer, she launched a blog called Tina Loves… and the rest was history! The Netflix star quickly gained a following, which turned into a fandom on Instagram who love to follow her every fashion move.

In March 2021, Tina spoke to Paris Fashion Week and said:

I also gained weight during the first lockdown in New York that lasted from March through June 2020, so I’m rotating between the same 4-5 pairs of leather or printed pants, a T-shirt or sweater, and a warm, wonderful coat.

Tina, whose favorite fashion item is shoes, began her career at media publication Prestige. Since then, she has gone on to launch a sneaker in collaboration with Topshop, and signed exclusive projects with Michael Kors, Gucci and Bulgari.

Meet Tina on Instagram

Tina has at least 324K followers on the social media platform, where she often shares details of her designer outfits. She has CAA (Creative Artists Agency LLC) in her bio, an American talent and sports agency in Los Angeles, California.

Also promoting a comic series she stars in, House of Slay, she offers followers a range of content, from a gift guide to her experience with Dr Paul Frank, who she has had micro needling done with.

She is one of five friends who are principal characters in House of Slay, whose cartoons are from the upper echelons of New York’s fashion world and are granted superpowers by a mysterious ancient deity.

