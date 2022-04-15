Boo hoo, Hulu helps Kim K's second iconic "crying face" go viral













We all remember Kim Kardashian’s iconic “ugly” crying face that ended up becoming a viral meme a few years back. It was so popular it even became a staple phone case and was printed on clothing and worn as a symbol by true KUWTK fans.

Well, it seems there may be a new, “uglier” crying face meme on the horizon as the star has caught fans’ attention online after she broke down during the first episode of The Kardashians after her “sex tape” was supposedly leaked again.

Reality Titbit has all the details on the new “ugly” crying face as well as the hilarious memes that have already been made.

Kim Kardashian. Picture: The Kardashians, Hulu

Kim’s “new” ugly crying face

The 41-year-old was filmed sobbing on the phone to her husband at the time, Kanye, after their son came across the controversial video from Kim’s past.

The star was mocked by fans after they saw the return of her “ugly” crying face and although the situation is sad and many feel for Kim, some couldn’t help but laugh and make light of the situation.

During the episode, Kim said, “He started laughing and was like, ‘Mommy, look and it was a picture of my cry face.’ I almost died when Saint thought it was funny.”

no way this is how kim kardashian called kanye about the sextape on roblox LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/tixxFRzmLC — Doᴄ 🥇 (@ayedocc) April 15, 2022

Fans are already making memes

As we said, there is no denying that the situation must be very difficult for Kim and her family, but fans couldn’t help but make light of the situation as they joked on social media platforms about the inevitable memes to come. Some tweets included:

No way, again, 10 years later and we are blessed with another of Kim’s iconic crying faces, I see memes on the horizon…

Lemme get my Photoshop ready because KIM IS CRYING AGAIN AND IT’S EVEN BETTER THAN LAST TIME.

I’m gonna meme the f out of this

How is Kim so beautiful but then she is literally a different person when she cries. she has THE UGLIEST crying face.

I get a proper Kim Kardashian face when I cry pic.twitter.com/eB3MnC5RPw — Poppy is a Princess (@PoppyisRoyal) April 8, 2022

Kim’s crying face went viral in 2012

2012 was when we first saw Kim’s iconic “ugly” crying face during season two of Kourtney and Kim Take New York.

Kim broke down in the final episode as she spoke to Kourtney about the breakdown of her marriage to Kris Humphries. The star explained how she didn’t want to be with him anymore but didn’t know how to deal with the situation.

The iconic picture of Kim crying went viral instantly and even ten years later is still one of the most popular memes around.

