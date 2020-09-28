Celebs and fans have sent prayers to Brandi Maxiell following the news that she’s been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Brandi Maxiell’s followers have been left devastated after learning that she has been hospitalised after contracting Covid-19.

Many of her fans and fellow celebrities took to social media to share messages full of love and support and wished the Basketball Wives star a speedy recovery.

Who is Brandi Maxiell?

The 37-year-old star is best known for her appearances on the telly, with her most famous one being on Basketball Wives.

Brandi is married to former NBA player Jason Maxiell and the have a son called Jason Maxiell II.

Apart from her career as a media personality, she is also an entrepreneur and social media star. She launched her own cosmetics line called Brandi Maxiell Cosmetics.

Are the cast actually realtors? The truth behind Chrissy Teigen’s doubts!

Brandi Maxiell diagnosed with Covid-19

Brandi has been hospitalised after being diagnosed with Covid-19, Brandi’s sister Jayde has revealed.

Speaking to The Shade Room, Jayde said:

My sister has been diagnosed with a severe case of COVID-19 and was hospitalized Thursday night after having trouble breathing.

She added: “We would like to ask everyone to please keep her in your prayers аs she continues to fight through this. We love you аll аnd pleаse stаy sаfe!”

Brandi is an ovarian cancer survivor, however, her sister Jayde has said that her Covid-19 diagnosis is not related to it.

Fans have sent prayers

Brandi’s fans and fellow celebrities have taken to social media to send their prayers after learning about her diagnosis.

DJ Duffy took to Instagram and wrote: “I need prayers for my sister @brandimaxiell where ever you are right now just uplift her in prayer please.”

One fan on Twitter wrote: “I’m hearing Brandi Maxiell is hospitalized?! I hope she is okay!”

Someone else said: “2020 better not take Brandi Maxiell from us.”

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK