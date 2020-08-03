When Joey Essex very publicly fell in love with Lorena Medina, most fans thought he had found ‘The One’.

The reality star and the Mexican Playboy model met on Celebrity Ex on the Beach in 2019 and instantly hit it off. They were smitten from day one, ending up in a serious couple while on the show. Even their exes popping up couldn’t break up Joey and Lorena – they even dropped the ‘L Bomb’ while filming the MTV dating show.

But things took a turn for the couple when Joey Essex was spotted leaving popstar Rita Ora’s flat in the early hours of the morning. Lorena ended the relationship shortly after this incident in April 2020.

Despite the fact Joey declared Lorena as “the love of my life” on Celebrity Ex on the Beach, he seems to have moved on pretty quickly. Joey has now gone public with his new girlfriend, Brenda Santos. But who is Brenda? Joey’s fans have been on the hunt for details on the TV star’s new girlfriend and how the couple came to be. Find out here!

Who is Brenda Santos?

Brenda Santos is a Brazilian model now living in London, England. She is signed to Linden Staub Talent Agency.

Standing at 5ft 8, with 28-23-35″ measurements, Brenda has the perfect model figure.

Brenda is also an ambassador for De Brabandt Foundation, which encourages sustainable tourism.

It is unknown how old Brenda is.

OMG: Dani Dyer announces pregnancy with boyfriend Sammy Commence

Brenda and Joey Essex

It is unconfirmed exactly when Joey Essex met Brenda Santos.

Joey was still linked to Lorena as of April 2020, so they must have met over the past few months.

The couple went on holiday together to Ibiza in July, so it is pretty clear they met before then. The UK was also in lockdown until it started to ease in June, when groups of six were allowed to meet outdoors. It is likely, then, that Brenda and Joey met in June 2020, although it is unconfirmed how the pair got together.

UPDATE : Where is the Undercover Girlfriends season 1 cast now?

Follow Brenda Santos on Instagram

Joey went IG official with his new girlfriend on Sunday, August 2nd. He uploaded photos from his 30th birthday party, which was celebrated at his Chigwell mansion.

Brenda had uploaded photos with the Essex star from Friday, August 1st, linking the pair. Joey has been commenting on her Instagram photos since July 2020.

Already, Brenda has over 33,000 followers and counting. You can join Brenda’s Instagram following @brendaayg.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK