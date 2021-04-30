Bringing Up Bates: Ages of each family member revealed!











Bringing Up Bates is the reality show which follows the daily lives of two parents who have 19 children. What are all of their ages?

The series has aired since 2015, several years after Gil, 56, and Kelly Jo Bates, 54, married in 1987 and initially never planned to have children.

Little did they know that they would go on to have 19 children, and have their own reality TV series, following their tight-knit family closely.

We have the ages of each Bates family member below. Keep reading to find out more about Gil and Kelly’s 19 kids!

Zach

32

Zach, who is married to Whitney, was born on December 30, 1988.

He is their eldest child, and was a surprise to the couple, who had been married less than a year and did not plan on having children.

His wife Whitney, 27, was born on September 21, 1993. They now have three children, and a fourth on the way.

Michaella

31

American nanny Michaella was born on January 23, 1990.

She has been married to Brandon Keilen since 2015, who is also 31. He was born on born September 15, 1989.

Erin

29

Born on May 2, 1991, Erin has since become a musician and mom.

The UPtv star was Gil and Kelly’s third child.

She has been married to Chad Paine since 2013. Together, they have four children called Carson, Brooklyn, Everly and Holland.

Lawson

28

Born on July 27, 1992, Lawson has since become a singer-songwriter.

The fourth of Gil and Kelly’s 19 children is in a relationship with a woman named Tiffany Espensen.

Lawson’s first name, William, was named after his father and grandfather.

Nathan

27

Nathan was born on August 29, 1993, making him 27 years old.

Along with his siblings, he was home-schooled growing up.

On October 14, 2020, Nathan began a relationship with Esther Keyes.

Alyssa

26

Alyssa celebrates her birthday on November 9, and was born in 1994.

She has been married to John Webster since 2014. Together, they have four children Allie, Lexi, Zoey, and Maci.

Born on November 21, 1989, he comes from a family of six children.

Tori

25

Tori was born on December 20, 1995, and is expecting her third child.

She has been married to Bobby Smith since 2017, who was born on February 16, 1995, and comes from a family of three children.

Together, they have three children, called Kade, Kolter, and Charlotte.

Trace

24

Trace was born on February 1, 1997.

The UPtv star, whose name means “harvester of the white fields”, took over his brother Lawson’s lawn care business around the time he graduated.

Based on photos, he appears to be working in law enforcement now.

Carlin

23

Carlin, who was born on April 11, 1998, has been married since 2019.

Her husband is Evan Stewart, who she has one child Layla with.

The clothing retailer met Evan when she was attending a ladies’ event hosted by his church, before they started dating in 2016.

Josie

21

Josie was born under Gil and Kelly on August 4, 1999.

She is now married to Kelton Balka, who she has one child Willow with.

The couple are now expecting their second child Hazel.

Katie

20

Born on October 5, 2000, Katie recently got engaged to her now-fiance.

She is now engaged to Travis Clark after one year of courting.

It is thought that the UPtv star is currently a student.

Jackson

19

Jackson Ezekiel Bates was born on February 17, 2002.

Currently home-schooled, he is being brought up as an active participant of the Institute in Basic Life Principles.

Jackson makes up the “Three Musketeers” with brothers Warden and Isaiah.

Warden

17

Warden, born on May 19, 2003, is the 13th child of Kelly and Gil.

They usually call their sixth son “Tigger” because he’s full of bounce.

He’s also said to be a great singer and a hard worker.

Isaiah

16

Isaiah was born on October 16, 2004.

He was a groomsman at his brother Zach’s wedding to Whitney Perkins, and an usher at his sister Carlin’s wedding to Evan.

Isaiah is also being brought up as an active participant of the Institute in Basic Life Principles, while being home-schooled.

Addallee

15

Born on February 17, 2006, Addallee Hope “Addee” Bates was born with complications that caused her breathing and heart to stop.

She was given several sets of double letters in her name by her parents, as a reminder that God gave her a second chance.

Addallee is currently being home-schooled.

Ellie

14

Ellie Bridget Bates was born on April 28, 2007.

The young TV star, whose name means “strong light”, is currently being home-schooled, like her siblings.

She has been a flower girl at two of her sibling’s weddings, as well as a junior bridesmaid at her sister Carlin’s wedding to Evan.

Callie

11

Born halfway through Generation Z, Callie-Anna Rose Bates was born to Gil and Kelly on August 2, 2009.

The “Anna Rose” part of her name is in honor of a former church member, Rose Ann Brown.

Callie is currently home-schooled. She is being brought up as an active participant of the Institute in Basic Life Principles.

Judson

10

Judson Wyatt Bates was named for Judson Van Deventer, who wrote the hymn “I Surrender All”.

He was born under Gil and Kelly on September 15, 2010.

The Bringing Up Bates star has been a ring bearer at two of his sister’s weddings, including Carlin and Alyssa.

Jeb

9

Born on February 1, 2012, Jeb was the 19th and final child brought into the world by Gil and Kelly.

As the youngest of 19 children, most of his family think that he is spoilt.

He weighed 7 pounds and 8 ounces when he was born. His parents were inspired to give him his name, as it means “beloved friend of Coal Town”.

