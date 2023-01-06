Cailin Wunder, wife to Seth Wunder, starred on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles while viewing, well… million dollar homes. Her net worth is so big she bought American actress Diane Keaton’s huge mansion for over $16 million.

Tracy Tutor’s friend Cailin put down an offer on Diane’s Los Angeles home during season 14 episode 2. As the series has got well underway, viewers have been gripped by her appearance as she proudly flaunts her wealth.

Diane’s home in the Beverly Hills was renovated to the nines and even still features the famous swing on which Diane sat when she was featured on the cover of AD all those years ago. And Cailin is so successful she was able to buy it!

Cailin Wunder’s net worth and career

Cailin, with an estimated net worth of millions, is an interior designer and collector. She is fond of shopping for unusual accessories on sites like Etsy or Target, which she pairs with expensive items, Cottages Gardens reports.

Her husband Seth is the Chief Investment Officer of Acorns. Acorns is an American financial technology and financial services company based in Irvine, California that specializes in micro-investing and Robo-investing.

The company has become the largest subscription service in U.S. consumer finance, serving 4.6 million everyday Americans. Together, they’ve made enough money to make them billions.

According to a biography on The BlockChain Show podcast, Seth also founded Los Angeles-based black-and-white Capital LP as its sole Portfolio Manager in May 2016, with assets at a peak greater than one billion dollars.

MDLLA fans react to Caitlin’s debut

Viewers have loved watching Cailin on Million Dollar Listing. Her classy demeanour has left fans asking to be her best friend if they were “rich and fancy” like her, and hope to see her on TV more.

When she done her cat voice, fans thought she was acting. “This cat lady has to be an actress #mdlla,” wrote a viewer.

Another simply found her hilarious and penned: “Lmfaoooo Cailin #MDLLA.”

Cailin and Seth Wunder

Cailin and Seth have three children, Elle, Beau and Knox. Before buying their house, the couple had rented all over the East End but when they were ready to put down roots, they settled between Bridgehampton and Manhattan.

Thanks to Cailin’s talents, they were able to completely redecorate a six-bedroom, seven-bath house in Bridgehampton, where they stay on most weekends and during the holidays.

They’ve been together for around 20 years, with Cailin sharing a throwback of them from 2004 suggesting just how long they’ve known each other. Their lavish lifestyle shows they’ve ticked off several countries off the list!

