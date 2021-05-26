Relive Cam Anthony's The Voice blind audition - what did the 2021 star sing?











Cam Anthony went on to *spoiler alert* win The Voice 2021, and fans want to reminisce by going back to his first blind audition.

He took to the stage in March, with hopes to impress at least one of the judges – Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton.

Cam sang an emotional version of a popular Sam Smith song, which marked the beginning of his successful time on The Voice.

So, let’s relive Cam Anthony’s blind audition – we looked at how many turns he got, the song he performed, and everything that happened…

Cam Anthony’s blind audition

Cam took to the stage to give a smooth performance of an emotional song. Nick Jonas was the first to turn, followed closely by John Legend.

However, Nick had actually blocked John, meaning that he was unable to be chosen as Cam’s singing mentor.

It wasn’t long before Blake hit his button, giving Cam three turns. Kelly didn’t turn her chair, but appeared to be enjoying the performance.

Following virtual support from family, John told him that his runs were beautiful and that he would steal him if he had the chance.

Nick said that Cam’s family roots came through his performance, with Blake asking the singer’s mom if she could send the “mother vibe” to choose him.

Cam then decided to choose Blake as his mentor!

What song did Cam Anthony sing?

“Lay Me Down” by Sam Smith

Several fans thought that Cam, 19, was the clear winner of the 2021 competition, purely from his rendition of the ballad.

The song, by UK singer Sam Smith, is an emotional piece about losing someone and expressing how much you miss them.

During the music video, Sam is seen performing in front of what appears to be a funeral, before revealing that it is a gay marriage.

Cam Anthony’s journey on The Voice

The Philadelphia-born singer continued to impress from his audition onwards, going on to win the battle round against Emma Caroline.

He then came out top during the knockout round against Connor Christian.

During the live shows, Cam was chosen as the most-voted singer from Team Blake Shelton, who the public wanted to stay in the contest.

He became one of the four singers in the semi-finals, and then made it to the final as one of two Team Blake contestants, with Jordan Matthew Young.

Throughout his time on the show, he impressed with Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours” and Hozier’s “Take Me To Church”!

And of course, Cam was then announced as The Voice 2021 winner.

