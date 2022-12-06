Below Deck‘s Captain Lee has been faced with a health condition that has viewers “heartbroken.” He revealed that he had back surgery before filming for season 10 started, and now fans worry he will be replaced.

Lee Rosbach has spent more than three decades in the yachting industry. He recently returned to the Bravo series along with chef Rachel Hargrove and chief stew Fraser Olender, as well as several new crew members.

During season 10, Captain Lee shared with the yachties that “the worst is behind him” but admitted he’d be relying on his crew in some areas because he would be “a little incapacitated” during their trip. ***Spoilers incoming.***

Photo by Steve Zak Photography/FilmMagic

Captain Lee’s health conditions

Captain Lee did not film a portion of scenes in season 9 due to issues relating to atrial fibrillation, which he explained is “when your heart will just randomly go into an irregular heartbeat.” He then joined season 10 after back surgery.

“I have a nerve issue on my left side so I am going to depend on you guys in some areas,” he told his co-stars. “The worst is behind me now. The doctors have assured me that I’m just going to continue to get better.”

Captain Lee said during Below Deck season 10: “My mind’s there, my heart’s there – my body just won’t co-operate. So, I’ve made a decision.” This had viewers fearing that he will be replaced on the show.

Fans heartbroken over Captain Lee’s pain

During the December 5 episode, Captain Lee continued to deal with pain. He revealed he cannot feel his leg and had to call the doctor, but has since reassured fans he is “doing well” on Twitter on Tuesday, November 22.

However, those watching found it difficult to watch him struggling with his health. One concerned fan took to social media to write: “Why is Captain Lee still working under all that pain?”

Another penned on Twitter: “It just kills me to see Captain Lee struggling #BelowDeck.”

“Oh no. Fearing this doc convo Captain Lee is having, & he has no feeling in his leg – not good,” said a fan.

Who is replacing Captain Lee on Below Deck?

Although unconfirmed by Bravo, Captain Sandy Yawn is allegedly replacing Captain Lee, Starcasm reports. Captain Lee’s injury forces him to leave St. David, and that the hands-on deck tries to put their best foot forward for the new captain.

There were several reports earlier this year that Sandy and St. David chief stew Fraser Olender were working together, as well as a photo that surfaced showing Captain Sandy aboard St. David in her captain’s attire.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

