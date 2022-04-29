Cara Delevingne’s royal connection through late grandma who was Princess Margaret’s lady-in-waiting













Aside from being one of the UK’s top models, Cara Delevigne also has a royal connection through her late maternal grandmother, Jane Stevens.

Cara Delevigne’s grandmother, Jane Stevens, passed away recently aged 85. The exact date is unknown, but news broke out this week, with Cara’s mother – Pandora – confirming the passing to The Daily Mail.

In her own right, Delevigne became one of the biggest British models thanks to her full brows, gaining her the nickname, Her Eyebrowness.

We know she’s from a famous family since her sister – Poppy – is a model and socialite. However, the Delevigne’s have royal connections thanks to their late grandmother, who was Princess Margaret’s former lady-in-waiting.

Who was Jane Stevens?

Known as Janie Sheffield, she came from a noble family and was the granddaughter of the 6th Baronet Sheffield and the Faudel-Phillips baronets.

She worked as a model and was the muse of royal dressmaker Sir Norman Hartnell, with who she had a “glittering” eight-year career. “I was introduced to him on a Tuesday and I was modelling on Thursday,” she recalled.

Stevens became Princess Margaret’s lady-in-waiting, meaning that she was appointed to wait on the late royal, who passed away in 2002.

As for her personal life, she was married to Queen magazine publisher, Sir Jocelyn Stevens, for 23 years until 1979. The newspaper executive hired Princess Margaret’s future husband, Antony Armstrong-Jones, as a photographer for the publication.

The 85-year-old is survived by her four children: Pandora, Melinda, Charles, and Rupert.

Pandora called her mother “stunning, elegant and had a great sense of fun,” and was a keen tennis player until 2020. “She was passionate about so many things. She loved horse racing and was really good at tennis. She’ll be sorely missed,” she said.

Young Jane Stevens

Check out these photos of Stevens during her younger years – now we know where Delevigne got her modelling chops!

Jane Stevens, nee Sheffield, lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret & wife of Jocelyn Stevens, who has died at the age of 85. Photographed by Tony Armstrong-Jones (Lord Snowdon) and published on the cover of The Sketch magazine in May 1956. We have this & others of her @Mary_Evans pic.twitter.com/jCGi25P26o — Luci Gosling (@lucigosling) April 28, 2022

Photo by Reg Birkett/Keystone/Getty Images

Photo by Reg Birkett/Keystone/Getty Images