Cara's boyfriend Michael Weary loves to travel as much as he loves her













Cara Geswelli is known as one of the Florida natives on the reality show, Siesta Key, and she gained popularity as the ex-girlfriend of Alex and then as the girlfriend of Garrett. However, none of these relationships seemed to work out but she does have a new man on the cards and she seems to be happier than ever.

Her new beau is called Michael Weary and Reality Titbit has found all we could on Cara’s new Floridian boyfriend. Check it out.

RELATED: Mike Vazquez’s Siesta Key return has fans wishing he didn’t

Cara. Picture: Cara & Garrett’s Awkward Reunion Siesta Key

Meet Michael Weary

Michael is a 28-year-old from Tampa, Florida, which is where he met his girlfriend, Cara. There isn’t much out there to know about Michael, but his Instagram tells us a lot about who he is as a person.

The main thing we can take is that he is an outdoorsman, and is usually photographed on or near the water. From his feed, we can see that he loves to fish and surf and partake in practically any water-based activity.

He is a very good fisherman from what we can see as he poses with his catches frequently, showing off his catch of the day, from Red Snappers to Yellow Tails.

His Instagram also shows him snorkelling and swimming with turtles and wakeboarding on the back of boats.

Michael loves to travel with his girlfriend

Travelling is also a big part of Michael’s life and it appears there is no one he loves doing it more with other than his girlfriend, Cara. If he isn’t posting pictures of his adventures, he is posting pictures of him and her as they jet-set across the globe.

He posted an adorable picture of the pair earlier this year in St Vincent and the Grenadines, with the caption “New year, new adventures.”

The couple has been all across America together as well as stunning exotic locations like the Caribbean where they go on adventures together – not that we are jealous or anything…

He loves a good winter sport too

Although Michael’s Instagram feed is chocca-blocked full of stunning exotic pictures of the sea and beaches surrounded by palm trees, the 28-year-old also likes to venture to more cold parts of the world too.

He often heads to Breckenridge, Colorado, to go snowboarding with his friends. He has posted a few pictures in the past of his trips to more snowy locations and it seems the traveller loves anything that involves adventure.

WATCH SIESTA KEY ON MTV EVERY THURSDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK